Construction completed, underway for more schools, child care spaces in Surrey

CANADA, August 30 - An addition at École K.B. Woodward is now complete, providing a more modern learning experience for students, one of the many investments being made in Surrey schools.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As Surrey continues to grow, we are acting to ensure all students have the classrooms they need to learn and grow in one of the best education systems in the world.”

The new addition at École K.B. Woodward adds 240 new student seats to the community of Surrey. The Province provided more than $14 million for the project, which added eight new classrooms to the school and renovated two others.

“Schools are essential parts of our community,” Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley. “The new completed addition at K.B. Woodward is an example of the importance of investing in our schools so they can continue to benefit students and families into the future.”

Construction is about to start for the new Snokomish Elementary in the South Newton neighbourhood. Snokomish Elementary will add 655 new student seats to Surrey with $38.9 million in funding from the Province, with the Surrey School District providing $5 million. The new school will include a neighbourhood learning centre for child care, providing a convenient drop-off location for parents. The new school is expected to be open in 2026.

Construction on additions at Semiahmoo Trail Elementary and South Meridian Elementary are underway. The Province provided $13.7 million for the expansion of Semiahmoo Trail Elementary and $13.3 million for South Meridian Elementary. Semiahmoo Trail will be expanded to welcome 245 more students. South Meridian will add room for 200 more students.

“Surrey is one of B.C.’s fastest growing communities,” said Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama. “With construction starting on the new Snokomish Elementary, we are making progress to meet enrolment growth, while providing spaces for much-needed child care in the community.”

The Surrey School District received approximately $500,000 in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding to create approximately 50 child care spaces at Snokomish Elementary. Since 2018, the Province has funded the creation of more than 815 school-aged child care spaces on school grounds in Surrey.

“Parents have asked for more child care on school grounds and we’re delivering by building child care into Snokomish Elementary at the same time as we build the new school,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. ”By working with school districts, we’re prioritizing child care in communities where people need it most and where it provides the smoothest day for the children attending.”

With historic investments of more than $640 million in public education in Surrey, the Government of B.C. has approved funding for more than 11,000 new student spaces in Surrey, with more to come.

“In June, K.B. Woodward Elementary had 12 portables. This new addition has allowed us to free up eight of those portables so they can be used by other schools in our district,” said Gary Tymoschuk, vice-chair, Surrey Board of Education. “This addition also allows us to keep students in their neighborhood school and provide them with an optimal learning environment. We look forward to continuing to work with our provincial partners to find sustainable solutions to address Surrey’s growth.”

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years throughout the Province, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, as well as land purchases for future schools.

A backgrounder follows.