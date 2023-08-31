Global Fault Current Limiters Market Size Set to Reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2033, with 8.0% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Fault Current Limiters Market is poised for substantial growth, reaching an impressive US$ 11.3 billion by 2033. The report attributes this growth to the increasing applications across various industries, presenting a substantial $6.1 billion absolute opportunity. Detailed segmentations in terms of revenue and shipment are included in the report, along with 10-year forecasts that extend to 2033. Furthermore, the report delves into key players within the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and provides regional insights

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fault Current Limiters Market value is projected to rise from US$ 5.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 11.3 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, global fault current limiter sales are likely to soar at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The future of the fault current limiters industry looks bright with rising applications in a wide range of sectors. The target market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.1 billion through 2033.

Superconducting fault current limiters are expected to remain the top-selling type in the global market. This is due to their ability to quickly impede the fault current and their compact and low-maintenance nature.

As per the latest analysis, the superconducting fault current limiter segment is projected to expand at 7.9% CAGR through 2033. Historically, from 2018 to 2022 it witnessed a CAGR of 9.8%.

Rising applications of fault current limiters across sectors such as power generation and distribution, oil & gas, automotive, etc, is driving the target market.

Request Sample Report PDF Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5194

Fault current limiters have become essential devices for limiting fault current in electrical power systems. They help end users safeguard expensive components and equipment from potentially dangerous fault currents.

Growing use of fault current limiters by electric utilities to protect their equipment and provide a stable power supply is expected to boost the global market through 2033.

Robust growth of power infrastructure across both developing and developed nations will uplift fault current limiter demand.

Governments across the globe are investing large amounts in expanding and developing power generation and transmission & distribution infrastructure to meet escalating energy demand. This in turn is creating a high demand for power devices such as fault current limiters.

Development of enhanced fault current limiters, the rise of the renewable energy sector, and the growing popularity of smart & intelligent grid systems will further boost the target segment.

Key Takeaways from the Fault Current Limiters Market Report:

The global fault current limiters industry is forecast to cross a valuation of US$ 11.3 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on type, superconducting fault current limiter segment is set to thrive at 7.9 % CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. By voltage range, low voltage FCLs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7 % through 2033.

of through 2033. The United States fault current limiters industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Demand for fault current limiters in Japan is forecast to rise at 7.9 % CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. China fault current limiters industry is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. South Korea market is projected to thrive at 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United Kingdom market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 0.443 billion by 2033.

“Rising investments in upgrading and expanding power infrastructure across the world is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the fault current limiters industry. To gain profits, companies are expanding their portfolios by launching new fault current limiters.” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights

Discover the Engine Behind Insights: Delve into Our Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5194

Competitive Landscape

These key players concentrate on launching an enhanced and innovative product line of fault current limiters for numerous applications. They also adopt strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and alliances to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

In October 2020, AMSC acquired Northeast Power Systems, Inc. to strengthen its presence and accelerate toward profitability.





Top 10 Key Players in Fault Current Limiters and Their Marketing Strategy

ALS Ltd American Superconductor Corporation Applied Materials, Inc. Gridon Ltd Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd. Siemens AG Superconductor Technologies, Inc. SuperPower, Inc. ABB Limited Nexans

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fault current limiters market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on type (superconducting fault current limiter (SFCL) and non-superconducting fault current limiter (NSFCL)), voltage range (low, medium, and high), end use (power stations, automotive, oil & gas, steel & aluminum, paper mills, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Scope of The Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 5.2 billion Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 11.3 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 8.0% CAGR Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Billion, Volume in Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis

Immerse yourself in the arcane knowledge of the Competition Analysis Dashboard. Purchase now and wield unparalleled insights into branding, promotional strategies, and more!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5194

Global Fault Current Limiters Market Segmentation

By Type:

Superconducting Fault Current Limiter (SFCL)

Non-Superconducting Fault Current Limiter (NSFCL)

By Voltage Range:

Low

Medium

High





By End Use:

Power Stations

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Steel & Aluminum

Paper Mills

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Have a Look at Trending Reports of the Industrial Automation Domain:

Portable Induction Hobs Market Size: The market for portable induction hobs is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2022, reaching a value of US$ 257.2 million in 2023.

Automated Container Terminal Market Share: An important milestone was reached when the market for automated container terminals was valued at US$ 10 billion. According to projections, the need for automated container terminals is expected to expand significantly between 2023 and 2033, with a projected CAGR of 7.3%.

Emulsion Explosive Market Trends: In 2022, the global market for emulsion explosives grew by 5.1% year over year. The market for emulsion explosives is anticipated to reach US$ 4,587.91 million by 2033 from its projected value of US$ 2,763.49 million in 2023. Over the course of the projected period, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Commercial Induction Cooktops Market Outlook: The market for commercial induction cooktops is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 22 billion in 2033 and increase significantly between 2023 and 2033, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Articulated Robot Market Demand: The global market for articulated robots was valued at US$ 9.2 billion, and between 2023 and 2033, it is predicted to increase at a steady rate of 8.3%, eventually reaching an outstanding US$ 20.4 billion.

Variable Speed Generators Market Growth: By 2023 and 2033, the market for variable speed generators is expected to be worth US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 14.2 billion, respectively. Global sales of variable speed generators are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period.

Military Parachute Market Type: During the projected period, the market demand for military parachutes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. It is estimated that the global market will increase from US$1.42 billion in 2023 to US$2.43 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com