Renova Energy Names Saman Kouretchian New Marketing Director
We’re excited to have Saman join the team, lead our marketing efforts, and help team members to enhance Renova’s mission to educate and inform homeowners, businesses, nonprofits and elected officials.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saman Kouretchian has joined Renova as the new Marketing Director. With more than 10 years of experience including leading the Marketing Analytics group within Microsoft’s advertising department, Saman also brings an educational background that includes a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on marketing and finance from Seattle Pacific University.
— Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova Energy
Saman will be leading a talented team of in-house marketing professionals who provide graphic design, social media, internal and external communications, branding and community outreach.
“We’re excited to have Saman join the team, lead our marketing efforts, and help our team members with their professional development as they work together to enhance Renova’s mission to educate and inform homeowners, businesses, nonprofits, elected officials and members of the media about the benefits of clean renewable energy,” said Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova Energy.
“I’m looking forward to putting my experience to work on behalf of Renova,” Kouretchian added, “and building on the solid foundation that has already been established.”
Additional experience Saman brings includes real estate, where he was a top 10% producer after his first year in the state of Washington, and entrepreneur where he created a business called The SIX, a group fitness studio and juice bar café. His background also includes serving as Marketing Director for Westfield's flagship shopping center in Seattle.
In his free time, Saman enjoys traveling the world, staying active, trying new foods, and spending quality time with friends and family.
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and the experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. With SunPower’s credible reputation and recent investment into Renova as part of the company’s Dealer Accelerator Program, this Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of the company, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
