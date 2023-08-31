Adura Unveils New Branding and Website, Positions for Growth and Capability Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adura, a leading LED module manufacturer, announces its rebranding from Adura LED Solutions, LLC to Adura, LLC, reflecting the company's expanded capabilities both within and beyond the LED lighting market. Additionally, the company is proud to introduce its new website, showcasing its enhanced product range and service offerings.
Adura has been a trusted name in the LED module manufacturing industry for over two decades, specializing in innovative LED modules and PCB solutions for a variety of industries. As part of its evolution and commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers, Adura has broadened its product line to include a comprehensive range of specialty LED modules, COBs and LED drivers designed for specific end-use applications.
The decision to rebrand as Adura marks a significant milestone for the company, aligning its name with its expanding scope of products and services. This rebranding reinforces Adura's position as a forward-thinking, customer-centric organization dedicated to providing quality LED solutions to empower businesses across several industries.
“We are excited to unveil our new brand identity, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Sumit Tomar, CEO of Adura. “The rebranding represents our dedication to our expanding product portfolio and to delivering solutions that cater to the unique requirements of our clients. Our customers rely on Adura to provide best-in-class products for the most visible and high-stakes projects, and we look forward to offering even more solutions to support these initiatives.”
Along with the rebranding, Adura launched its new website that features an intuitive user interface and streamlined navigation to enhance the user experience. The website showcases Adura's expanded product range, application-specific LED modules and customized solutions.
“We are proud to introduce our new website, designed to provide a seamless experience for both our valued customers and new potential partners,” said Abdul Aslami, Sales & Marketing Director at Adura. “The website reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of technology and delivering an exceptional user experience. It not only showcases our extensive product offerings but also serves as a knowledge hub, offering valuable information and resources to support our customers.”
Adura's rebranding and launch of the new website mark a significant step in the company's growth and evolution. With an expanded product portfolio and a renewed focus on customer-centricity, Adura is poised to further solidify its position as a trusted partner in the specialty LED module manufacturing market.
For more information about Adura and its product offerings, please visit the new website at www.adurasolutions.com.
About Adura
Adura specializes in the design and manufacture of custom, high performance LED modules. Our patented SinkPAD™ technology brings best-in-class thermal management to any LED application — ensuring lighting OEMs can offer their customers lighting products with superior heat dissipation, unparalleled longevity and optimal luminaire performance. Our LED modules, PCBs, Chip-on-Board (COB) LEDs and LED drivers are used in lighting products across a variety of industries, including transportation, indoor lighting and outdoor lighting.
Candice Marshall
Adura has been a trusted name in the LED module manufacturing industry for over two decades, specializing in innovative LED modules and PCB solutions for a variety of industries. As part of its evolution and commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers, Adura has broadened its product line to include a comprehensive range of specialty LED modules, COBs and LED drivers designed for specific end-use applications.
The decision to rebrand as Adura marks a significant milestone for the company, aligning its name with its expanding scope of products and services. This rebranding reinforces Adura's position as a forward-thinking, customer-centric organization dedicated to providing quality LED solutions to empower businesses across several industries.
“We are excited to unveil our new brand identity, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Sumit Tomar, CEO of Adura. “The rebranding represents our dedication to our expanding product portfolio and to delivering solutions that cater to the unique requirements of our clients. Our customers rely on Adura to provide best-in-class products for the most visible and high-stakes projects, and we look forward to offering even more solutions to support these initiatives.”
Along with the rebranding, Adura launched its new website that features an intuitive user interface and streamlined navigation to enhance the user experience. The website showcases Adura's expanded product range, application-specific LED modules and customized solutions.
“We are proud to introduce our new website, designed to provide a seamless experience for both our valued customers and new potential partners,” said Abdul Aslami, Sales & Marketing Director at Adura. “The website reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of technology and delivering an exceptional user experience. It not only showcases our extensive product offerings but also serves as a knowledge hub, offering valuable information and resources to support our customers.”
Adura's rebranding and launch of the new website mark a significant step in the company's growth and evolution. With an expanded product portfolio and a renewed focus on customer-centricity, Adura is poised to further solidify its position as a trusted partner in the specialty LED module manufacturing market.
For more information about Adura and its product offerings, please visit the new website at www.adurasolutions.com.
About Adura
Adura specializes in the design and manufacture of custom, high performance LED modules. Our patented SinkPAD™ technology brings best-in-class thermal management to any LED application — ensuring lighting OEMs can offer their customers lighting products with superior heat dissipation, unparalleled longevity and optimal luminaire performance. Our LED modules, PCBs, Chip-on-Board (COB) LEDs and LED drivers are used in lighting products across a variety of industries, including transportation, indoor lighting and outdoor lighting.
Candice Marshall
Tide Rock
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn