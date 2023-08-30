Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatality in the Area of West Side Park in Newark

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. One adult male sustained a fatal injury. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force were in the area of West Side Park in Newark and were accompanied by members of additional local law enforcement agencies when the incident occurred. The male was later declared deceased at 3:49 p.m. at University Hospital.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. At this time, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating to determine whether this death falls under the purview of the statute.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is being released at this time.

