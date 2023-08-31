Iconic Newport Beach Pickleball Brands Team Up to Create TTC Signature Paddles and VELOZ Courts

Guests are greeted by VELOZ's signature sign as they enter the Panorama Terrace

VELOZ Pickleball Sponsors Four Dedicated Courts at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach

VELOZ is delighted to be TTC’s first paddle sponsor. Guests are greeted by a VELOZ sign on the Panorama Terrace, while courts 25-28 display banners, court separators and nets with our signature look.” — Mitch Junkins, VELOZ

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Bollettieri-Abdali is owner of the world’s largest private pickleball club with high performance tennis player development at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach (TTC). Mitch Junkins, founder and inventor of VELOZ Pickleball performance paddles, is an active member and pickleball player at TTC. Junkins readily admits the TTC home courts played a pivotal role in his decision to launch two companies within the pickleball marketplace.

“During the pandemic, I embarked on a mission to engineer the first edgeless performance paddle wrapped 360° in four layers of carbon, resulting in the launch of Veloz,” Junkins said. “On a parallel path, we also designed an affordable line of fashion-forward paddles utilizing high-grade carbon fiber under the name Fre’Bird Pickleball.”

“TTC is proud to be part of the origin story behind VELOZ,” Bollettieri-Abdali said. “As a member, Newport Beach is where Mitch Junkins first incubated and launched VELOZ. Today, Veloz performance paddles are sold in our Pro Shop, along with sporting goods retailers and high-end resorts across the country. Even more, we will be revealing colorful new TTC Signature pickleball paddles influenced by Mitch’s expert team.”

“We are delighted to partner in TTC’s continued success, as the first paddle sponsor on our home courts,” Junkins said. Guests to TTC now are greeted as they enter, with a VELOZ sign on the Panorama Terrace, next to the U.S. flag. What’s more, players on courts 25,26, 27 and 28 will be able to play adjacent to light pole banners, court separators and nets, all branded with VELOZ’s signature look.”

Bollettieri-Abdali and his team continue to raise the bar, hosting over 60 charity events over the past year, and events including the APP Tour’s largest tournament in the tour’s history. Bollettieri - Abdali and Junkins will continue to collaborate on equipment, demos, clinics and programs that will support the Newport Beach pickleball community for years to come.

