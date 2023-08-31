Founders of Mirasol Solar Launch New Company: Manatee Solar
Serving the Northeastern Atlantic Coast of Florida
At Manatee Solar, we consult with customers to design and install the best solar systems for their needs including handling all permits and offering guidance on any rebates and government incentives.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Mirasol Solar bring more than 40 years of experience and deep knowledge of solar energy in Florida to the new company, Manatee Solar. Along with their deep knowledge about solar electric energy, the company helps potential customers by providing a website with a solar calculator to get them started on their journey to cut energy bills and have a more sustainable energy future.
— Damon Egglefield, CEO of Manatee Solar
With solar, homeowners add value to their home, save money on energy bills, help the community and the planet. Plus, homeowners can get started immediately with $0 down! Customers can pay with cash, or use a home equity loan, or a solar loan with terms up to 25 years, to finance their money saving solar system. And their solar energy system is worry free because it comes with a 25-year warranty.
“We make going solar simple. At Manatee Solar, we consult with customers to design and install the best solar energy systems for their needs including handling all the permits and offering guidance on any rebates and government incentives,” stated Damon Egglefield, CEO of Manatee Solar. “Our goal is 100% Customer Satisfaction!”
Visit the new website at manateesolarfl.com to learn more about the company and its solar solutions.
About Manatee Solar
Formed in 2023, Manatee Solar, founded by the principals of Mirasol Solar, is designing and installing solar energy systems for homeowners in the Jacksonville, St. Johns, Palm Coast, St. Augustine and surrounding areas of Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business with over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol brings their experience and expertise to the Northeastern Atlantic Coast of Florida.
