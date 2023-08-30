Submit Release
Rutland Disaster Recovery Center to Close September 1

The Rutland Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The center is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).

The center is at this location:

Asa Bloomer Building 
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday):

Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building 
17 Village Square 
Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center 
100 River St. 
Springfield, VT 05156

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall 
131 College Hill Road 
Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University 
36 College St. 
Montpelier, VT 05602

Cabot Town Hall 
3084 Main St. 
Cabot, VT 05647

Wardsboro Town Hall 
99 Main St. 
Wardsboro, VT 05355

FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners in determining those sites. Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate on determining the closing date.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). 

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Sept. 12, 2023.

