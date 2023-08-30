Strategic planning listening sessions

We are excited to invite you to special sessions focused on the Washington State Board of Education's (SBE) 2024-2028 strategic plan! As advocates for quality education and positive change, your insights and perspectives are invaluable to shaping the future of education in our state.

During these sessions, the Board will collect input from community members and education partners to help inform the Board’s 2024-2028 strategic plan. The plan will identify what work the Board will take on within its areas of authority to improve the K-12 education system. Help us decide where to focus our work!

Why Attend

Voice your opinions and ideas about the future of education in Washington State.

Provide input on future work the Board is proposing to transform the education system

Have a conversation with members of the State Board of Education and other participants

Help shape the future landscape of education in our state. Your thoughts are important for helping us make a plan that addresses community needs. For context, check out SBE's last strategic plan.

Thank you for your commitment to improving education in Washington State!