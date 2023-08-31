Tanduay Shows Staying Power Post-Pandemic, Sells 27.5 million case liters in 2022
Drinks International Magazine Declares Tanduay World’s Number 1 Rum for 6th Consecutive YearNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanduay continued its dominance in the global rum category as it was declared the World’s Number 1 Rum anew by Drinks International Magazine. According to data collated from public company reports, the Philippine rum brand sold 27.5 million case liters in 2022, a 16% increase from the previous year. Tanduay was also the fastest-growing rum brand for that year.
“Since proving its staying power and seeing a swift recovery post-pandemic, the rum category has continued to witness growth across most brands, with Tanduay and Barceló in the double figures,” the magazine noted in its supplement, The Millionaires’ Club, which publishes the world’s top-selling spirits brands annually.
“Despite the underlying numbers, it was a year of growth for the lion’s share of million-case spirits brands, perhaps an indication of an embracing of familiar brands in the face of economic woes. The leading brands in the rum and whisky categories enjoyed growth while gin continues to endure, despite predictions that the bubble is bound to burst imminently,” Oli Dodd, The Millionaires’ Club supplement editor, said.
Cocktail Culture, New Appreciation for Rum Behind Category’s Growth
Citing UK-based International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), the magazine said that the growth in the global rum category can be attributed to the spread of cocktail culture. It is also being influenced by the way people now see rum as “high-quality spirit” alongside cognac an single malt Scotch.
According to Drinks International, IWSR forecasts that premium-plus rum volumes will have a compound annual growth rate of 6% between 2021 and 2026.
Tanduay’s Legacy of Winning
Tanduay is Drink International Magazine’s World’s Number 1 Rum for the sixth consecutive year. The brand first won the distinction in 2018 as it became aggressive with its international marketing and expansion.
Apart from the recognition for its excellent sales record, Tanduay has also received accolades for the premium quality of its rums.
“Quality is essential in maintaining your customer base and attracting new markets to your products. Tanduay has been making quality rums since the 1800s. Even its early years, it was already accorded international citations. The fact that it continues to dominate the rum category is testament to the brand’s commitment to consistently provide our customers, wherever they are in the world, with the best rums that are made in the Philippines,” said Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager.
As of this writing, Tanduay is present in China, Singapore, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Armenia, the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica.
Plans are underway to further expand its global reach through partnerships with leading spirits distributors.
For more inquiries about Tanduay, contact our US representative.
Joseph Chiong
Tanduay Brands International
+1 714-588-6760
email us here