Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,497 in the last 365 days.

Senate Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Appointee to Serve on Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission  

Governor Shapiro praises Kim Barrow’s focus on consumer protection, names Stephen DeFrank as PUC Chairman.  

Harrisburg, PA – Today the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously voted to confirm Governor Josh Shapiro’s appointment of Kimberly Barrow, Esq. to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission (PUC).  

“The Public Utilities Commission is charged with keeping Pennsylvanians safe and ensuring consumers are protected and have reliable access to safe and affordable electricity, water services, and more. I’m grateful the Senate confirmed my nominee, Kim Barrow, to serve as the newest PUC commissioner. With more than 22 years of experience at the PUC, Kim brings an impressive set of skills and expertise to the job – and I’m confident she will continue her work to protect Pennsylvania consumers,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’d like to thank outgoing Chairwoman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille for her service to the Commonwealth – and in her place, I am naming Steve DeFrank as Chairman to ensure the PUC continues its work overseeing key industries and services in our Commonwealth.” 

Previously, DeFrank served as Vice Chairman of the Commission. DeFrank has more than two decades of experience in state government and has been a member of the Commission since October 2022.  

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # # 

You just read:

Senate Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Appointee to Serve on Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more