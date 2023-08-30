Submit Release
Public Hearing for Nash County Landfill Remedial Action Plan Set for October 3

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management is holding a public hearing with an opportunity for public comment on the Draft Remedial Action Plan for the Nash County Landfill (it is also known as Red Oak Landfill).  The Draft Remedial Action Plan will address soil contamination at the pre-1983 landfill, which is located along Red Oak Battleboro Road in Red Oak.

Date and Time: October 3rd from 5:30 – 7:00 (doors open at 5:15)
Location: Town of Red Oak Cabin 
Address: 4845 Church Street, Battleboro, NC 27809

Attendees will have three minutes to present their comments. 
 

The Nash County Landfill (Site) is located in the municipal corporate limits of the Town of Red Oak in Nash County.  The Site is understood to have operated as a municipal dump under the name Red Oak Landfill beginning in approximately 1969 and was closed in 1977.  The landfill is located within a heavily wooded area and is contained within one parcel.  The 22.6-acre waste disposal area occupies the majority of the parcel, which is 35.4 acres.  

The proposed Draft Remedial Action Plan is available for review at: 

NC Division of Waste Management 
217 West Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
To schedule a review appointment contact Scott Ross at 919-707-8272

Harold D. Cooley Library 
114 West Church Street 
Nashville, NC 27856
252-459-2106

View a digital Draft Remedial Action Plan 

Additionally, written comments will be accepted through October 23, 2023, at 5 pm. Submit written comments to:

Kevin Arnold, PG, Project Manager
NC Division of Waste Management/Superfund Section 
1646 Mail Service Center 
Raleigh, NC 27699-1646
Kevin.Arnold@deq.nc.gov 

