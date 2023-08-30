Sunday Night Football 2023 Schedule and Streaming Details on Peacock

Game Day

2023 NFL Sunday Night Football kicks off Sept. 10 with major matchups. All games air on NBC & stream on Peacock. Dallas Cowboys lead with three appearances

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1987, Sunday Night Football has become a renowned closure to a bustling day of NFL action. With the 2023 season on the horizon, enthusiasts, players, and the sporting community anticipate enthralling matchups and unforgettable plays, as the tradition continues. NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football, rated the top primetime show in America, is gearing up for its 18th season, promising exhilarating moments and rivalries.

Key Highlights

Dallas Cowboys' Spotlight: Known widely as "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys are slated to play three league-high games on Sunday night. These games encompass an inaugural season match against the New York Giants, a Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and a Week 14 face-off with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Flexible Scheduling: Games scheduled from Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 may undergo changes due to flex scheduling, ensuring fans witness the most competitive matchups. The game for Week 18 remains pending and will be announced in due course.

NBC's Legacy with SNF: ESPN passed on the Sunday Night Football broadcasting torch to NBC in 2006. The 2023 season marks Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth's second year of collaboration in the commentary booth, while Melissa Stark carries on with her sideline reporting.

2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule

The season is expected to launch with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on September 7, followed by an NFC East duel between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 10. Noteworthy fixtures include:

Quarterback Rivalries: Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones face off on September 17, representing the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, respectively. September 24 sees storied franchises, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, striving for their league resurgence. An enticing quarterback showdown is set for October 1, featuring Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Jets.

The comprehensive schedule lists games up to Week 17, with fixtures marked by asterisks (*) denoting potential flex scheduling.

Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Match: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Match: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Match: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 4

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Match: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 5

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Match: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 6

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Match: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 7

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Match: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 8

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Match: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 9

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Match: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 10

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Match: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 11

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Match: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 12

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Match: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 13

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Match: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 14

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Match: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 15

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Match: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Week 16

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Match: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Time: 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 17

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Match: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Streaming on Peacock

Viewers can tune into Football Night in America, the pregame show, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Subsequent games are set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with concurrent streaming on Peacock. Beyond traditional NBC broadcasting means, Sunday Night Football can be streamed on NBCUniversal's platform, Peacock TV. Notably, Peacock is slated to exclusively stream one SNF Week 16 broadcast and a Wild Card playoff game later in the season.

Broadcasting Team for Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football's consistency in delivering quality viewing stems from its exceptional broadcasting team. The 2023 season sees the return of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Chris Collinsworth providing insightful commentary. Melissa Stark and former NFL official Terry McAulay complement the team as sideline reporter and rules analyst, respectively.

The 2023 season of Sunday Night Football promises a blend of tradition, rivalries, and innovation in streaming. As teams gear up for action-packed Sundays, viewers can anticipate a mix of familiar excitement and fresh matchups.