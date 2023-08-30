Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (“NAPCO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSSC) between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that when this news came out, NAPCO’s share price fell $17.30, or 45.04%, to close at $21.11 on August 21, 2023, the next trading day, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of NAPCO should contact the Firm prior to the October 30, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .