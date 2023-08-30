Tanduay Cocktails Celebrate the Flavors of the Islands
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanduay invites you to chill and unwind with its specially crafted cocktails that evoke the tropical paradise. These cocktails showcase the incredible versatility of the brand’s award-winning rums when blended with fruits that are readily accessible throughout the entire year.
Tanduay is an iconic brand in the Philippines that has been winning awards since the 1800s. A huge part of its success comes from the quality sugarcane it uses, the distillation process it employs, and its centuries-old barrel-aging procedure.
The Philippines’ climatic conditions also contributes to Tanduay rums’ distinct scents and flavors. Rums age faster in the country as they have higher evaporation rates compared to other regions in the world. Try making your mix with these bartender-approved Tanduay cocktail recipes.
Deep Dive
Below is a cocktail you can make in a jiffy. Allow its flavors to whisk you away to the tropics. It is made using the Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, one of Tanduay’s most awarded products.
Ingredients
1.5 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Silver
0.7 oz Oleo Saccharum
0.5 oz Dry Vermouth
0.7 oz Triple Sec
Fill Soda Water
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Lime Peel
Procedure: Shake all ingredients except soda water. Strain into highball glass. Then top with soda water.
Lost Island Ruins
Add a premium drink to every occasion with this Especia Spiced Rum-infused cocktail. Especia is the latest addition to the Tanduay product line, and has won accolades during its first year out in the market. It has hints of tropical fruit flavors combined with caramel and honey. Its bright, golden amber color reflect the Philippines’ golden sunsets.
Ingredients
2 oz Especia Spiced Rum
1 oz Lager
0.5 oz Lime Juice
2 dashes Hot Sauce
Fill Ginger Beer
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Procedure: Place the lime juice in a beer glass. Fill with ice. Add the hot sauce, Especia Spiced Rum, and ginger beer. Top with lager. Garnish with lime wedge.
Tropical Queen
The pineapple is a tropical fruit favorite with its sweet and juicy flavor. For this cocktail, it is mixed with the silky smooth taste of the Tanduay Asian Rum Gold. One of the brand’s best-reviewed products with numerous awards to its name, it has a taste profile of mature honey with hints of toasted oak, almond, and vanilla.
Ingredients
1 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Gold
0.7 oz Campari
1 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz passion fruit syrup
Pineapple wedge, pineapple leaves, and tropical flower for garnish
Procedure
Shake all ingredients with ice. Pour into a highball glass.
Enjoy them all. For inquiries about Tanduay, you may contact our US representative.
Joseph Chiong
Tanduay Brands International
+1 714-588-6760
joseph.chiong@tanduayusa.com