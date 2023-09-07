"Walking Towards My Destiny": A Song About Real Life Dreaming

Walking Toward My Destiny by ellee ven

It was one of those moments where time seemed to stop. I was in love for an entire block and wondered if I should have said something…” — ellee ven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, release her single, Walking Toward My Destiny, on September 9th, 2023. This is the twelfth song she has released this year, on all of which she was the performer, writer, and producer.

Co-written with keyboardist Jeff Motley, ellee ven’s band The Groovalution collaborates again with producer Terry Santiel on this track, which was recorded during her sessions this past February at The Hit Factory in New York City.

The song was inspired by a moment ellee ven near lost the day distracted by a tall, dark and handsome stranger walking down the streets of Manhattan, but kept walking toward her dreams instead.

“It was one of those moments where time seemed to stop and I found myself imagining, thinking what if,” said ellee ven. “I was in love for an entire block and wondered if I should have said something… Instead I got back to the studio and wrote this song. It felt sexiest to choose myself.”

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. She is set to release ten more songs before Spring 2024 and twenty by year’s end with weeklong recording sessions already in the books with her band The Groovalution at The Hit Factory and at Larrabee Studios. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution where you can find the band’s Creativity Quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “Walking Toward My Destiny" and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com