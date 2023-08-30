Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Submit Release
REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), August 30, 2023, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,925,869.05
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,673,985 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,673,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
  • 100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
  • 410,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 410,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 1,265,500 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,265,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 700,000 “2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

