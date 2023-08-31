Unified Law: Empowering Legal Services to Make a Difference

Unified Law: Unequaled legal support with a push toward social good Unified Law is proudly women-led. Unified Law is a pioneer of steward-ownership.

In a world where traditional legal services are often inaccessible and too expensive — Unified Law challenges the status quo.

By offering sophisticated legal services at affordable rates, and reserving revenue to subsidize work for non-profits and social enterprises, we are leveling the playing field.” — Amy Osteen, Co-Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Outside CLO and Unified Global are proud to launch Unified Law, a groundbreaking legal outsourcing firm committed to sustainable goals and serving US businesses, non-profits, and social enterprises.

By embracing a socially driven approach, integrating user-friendly legal design, and operating as a women-led, steward-owned organization, Unified Law is revolutionizing the legal services industry.

“Despite the economic challenges, small- and medium-sized businesses continue to rely on traditional and costly legal services, straining companies to afford the expertise they need,” shares Amy Osteen, Founder of Outside CLO, PC. “Unified Law changes that.”

“By offering sophisticated legal services at affordable rates, and reserving revenue to subsidize work for non-profits and social enterprises, we are leveling the playing field,” she explains. “Unified Law showcases what can happen when leaders redesign service to fit today’s economy and the growing demand for social progress.”

What Sets Unified Law Apart

Unified Law brings its rich experience as both outside and inside counsel to US-based businesses ensuring unparalleled expertise in complex corporate business matters.

By leveraging advanced document automation and optimizing resource allocation, it achieves cost savings that lead to reduced client fees.

Services are priced at least one-third less than customary industry norms, making high-quality legal services accessible to a wider range of clients.

Unified Law’s seamless integration of legal, tax, and accounting services eliminates the need for clients to engage multiple experts, streamlining processes while reducing costs.

The firm believes the law should be accessible and understandable to all. That’s why Unified Law intentionally designs its legal documents to be user-friendly and in plain language, making it easier for clients to administer their contract-based operations.

“Over the past year, we have dedicated ourselves to building, training, and enhancing our team,” says Elizabeth Daane, Co-Founder of Unified Law. “We're not only proud of our accomplishments but also thrilled about the vast possibilities that lie ahead — possibilities that extend to our employees, clients, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Unique Approach Toward Making a Difference

Each client selects a preferred United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), allowing them to actively contribute to advancing their chosen cause.

Unified Law allocates a percentage of the fees paid by the client to subsidize tax, legal, and audit services for non-profits and social enterprises that align with the selected SDG.

This innovative fee model and the commitment to steward ownership and sustainability enable Unified Law's clients to contribute significantly to their chosen SDG while receiving high-quality legal services at fair rates.

“By combining legal and non-profit expertise with Unified Global's tax and accounting experience using this give-back business model, we can create exciting opportunities for clients and social enterprises,” says Harold Kinoshita, CEO of Unified Global, as he shares his excitement about the collaboration.

“Together, we can help businesses become more intelligent, cost-efficient, and improve our communities.”

Discover and explore how Unified Law can support your business, non-profit, or law firm. Visit us at www.unified.law. We look forward to discussing the remarkable possibilities of working together to make a lasting impact.

* * * * *

Unified Law Introduction