SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland

The international trip included stops in Stockholm and Karlskrona, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; and Dublin, Ireland.

In Sweden, Del Toro met with numerous Swedish officials, including Minister for Defence Pål Jonson, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Gen. Micael Bydén, and Chief of the Swedish Navy Rear Adm. Ewa Skoog Haslum. He also toured Muskö Naval Base, Försvarsmakten Marinbasen, HMS Karlskrona (OPV), HSwMS Nyköping, and the Swedish submarine facility at Saab’s shipyard.

“I truly appreciated deepening the U.S.-Sweden maritime partnership in the Baltic Sea Region,” said Del Toro. “We will continue to work together to make our navies interoperable and deepen our pursuit of mutual maritime interests. As Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier this year, we look forward to being able to call you an ally.”

In Finland, NATO’s newest member state, Del Toro met with President Sauli Niinistö and discussed global security issues and bilateral maritime cooperation. Del Toro also met with Finland Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen and Commander of Finnish Defence Forces General Timo Kivinen. They discussed deepening defense cooperation and increasing joint training and exercises.

Before departing Finland, Del Toro spent time onboard Finnish Navy Ship Haneemmaa with the Chief of the Finnish Navy, RADM Jori Harju.

“It was great seeing Finland’s naval capabilities up front and in person. I am honored to work alongside Finland with our shared democratic values,” said Del Toro.

The trip concluded in Ireland, where Del Toro met with leaders Irish Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin; Secretary General for Defence Jacqui Mc Crumb; Lt. Gen. Sean Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defense Forces; Commodore Michael Malone, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Service; and Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States.

During the trip, Del Toro, along with Ambassador Byrne Nason and Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, laid wreaths at the National Memorial to members of the Defence Forces who died in the service of the State.

“It’s important to remember and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of freedom,” said Del Toro.

While in Ireland, he also attended athletic events between Notre Dame and Navy, including a rugby match and the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“I travel the world, and I am so proud to be among the 40,000 Americans who traveled to Ireland to enjoy the special relationship between our two great nations,” said Del Toro. “The hospitality of Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste, the city of Dublin, and the people of Ireland has been nothing short of spectacular.”

Before departing, Del Toro attended a reception aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), where he thanked Ireland for the warm welcome.

“As President Biden said during his recent trip to Ireland, ‘the Republic of Ireland and the United States are bound in our hope for the future – a future that is equal, just, and prosperous for all of our people.’ On behalf of the President and the Secretary of Defense, I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and the friendship between our people even further,” said Del Toro.

Del Toro, the 78th Secretary of the Navy, is responsible for nearly one million Sailors, Marines, and civilian personnel and an annual budget exceeding $255 Billion. His three enduring priorities are strengthening maritime dominance, building a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhancing strategic partnerships to create a more ready, modern, and capable Navy and Marine Corps team.