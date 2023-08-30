RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Several Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET





– Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference – Presentation on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET





– Presentation on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET Stifel 2023 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET





– Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – Presentation on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. ET



To access the available live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the discussions and presentations, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com