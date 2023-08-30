TTM Technologies Aerospace & Defense Sector Awarded Contract from the U.S. Army for AN/UPR-4(V) PDRS

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) has received a multi-year AN/UPR-4(V) Passive Detection & Reporting System (“PDRS”) award from the U.S. Army to support their Air Missile Defense Planning and Control System (“ADMPCS”) and Integrated Battle Command System (“IBCS”). TTM has received the initial $14.7M order, with the total contract valued at $86.7M over five years.



The system meets all Department of Defense, FAA, and Eurocontrol regulations to reduce 1030 MHz/1090 MHz radio frequency transmissions and interrogation rates in air trafﬁc and military domains.

“TTM continues to be a global leader in the design and development of cutting-edge IFF technologies, and we are proud to be supporting the U.S. Army Integrated Fires Mission Command (“IFMC”) Project Office,” says Jeff Jankowsky, President, C4ISR & Space Business Unit.

