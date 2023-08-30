Pulmonx to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Pulmonx management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:15am PT / 2:15pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

Pulmonx management will also be participating in investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA premarket approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

