New role for WAN-IFRA, World Editors Forum board member, Toyosi Ogunseye

In 2014, Toyosi Ogunseye, the first woman editor of Sunday Punch in Nigeria, was honoured by Women in News, receiving its first Women in News Leadership Award for Africa. The same year, Ogunseye became a Mandela Washington Fellow at the Presidential Precinct, an organisation focused on connecting future leaders worldwide through programmes and engagement.

Since then, she moved to the BBC, first as Head of Language Services for West Africa, in the BBC World Service division, and then at the BBC in London as a Senior News Editor for News and Commissioning.

Now, the former Vice President of the World Editors Forum (WEF) and current WAN-IFRA and WEF board member is leaving journalism to lead the Presidential Precinct, a USA-based non-profit organisation.

“I’m honoured to have this opportunity to lead such an impactful organisation nine years after I first walked through its doors,” said Ogunseye. “I look forward to innovative collaborations with our staff, Board, program alumni, and community partners in Williamsburg and Charlottesville. Working together, we will expand and elevate tools and resources that have distinguished the Presidential Precinct as a transformative public diplomacy organisation.”

Her appointment follows a competitive international search campaign led by the Precinct’s Executive Committee in partnership with Lincoln Leadership. The Presidential Precinct’s Founder and Board Chair, Jim Murray said: “We began this search process by looking far and wide; little did we know that after six months of exhaustive outreach and networking, one of our own would be stepping in to lead. I am grateful for Toyosi’s longstanding commitment to the Precinct. We have much to look forward to.”

About the Presidential Precinct

The Presidential Precinct engages and inspires emerging leaders to address the most pressing challenges in their countries. Over 1,300 leaders from more than 162 countries have joined the Presidential Precinct’s programs and returned home to invest their knowledge, expertise, and networks to transform the lives of millions worldwide. The Precinct sits at the centre of a four-member consortium, consisting of two premier universities – the University of Virginia and William & Mary – and two internationally renowned historic sites – James Madison’s Montpelier and James Monroe’s Highland.