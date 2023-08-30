Submit Release
DHEC Closes Shellfish Harvesting Locations from Hilton Head Island North to Edisto Island

DHEC is closing shellfish harvesting beds from Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County north to Edisto Island in Charleston at sunset today, August 30.

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in the affected area, call DHEC's Beaufort County Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or the Charleston County Environmental Affairs Office at 843-953-0150. Learn more about DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Program at scdhec.gov/shellfish.

