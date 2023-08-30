Full closure of Aolele Street westbound from Rogers Boulevard to the Terminal 1 Departures ramp

Main Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a full closure of Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Rogers Boulevard and the up-ramp to the Terminal 1 Departures level. Roadwork is scheduled to repave Aolele Street beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday night, Sept. 10, through 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 11.

Motorists wanting to access the departure level at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) must enter by the H-1 Freeway Airport off-ramps. Motorists entering HNL by Nimitz Highway will have ground-level access only.

Motorists departing from HNL are advised to allow themselves extra travel time to get to their destinations. TheBus pick-up and drop-off locations will be at ground level only, and first responders must use the H-1 Freeway for access to the second level. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

