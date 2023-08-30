Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,536 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of Aolele Street westbound from Rogers Boulevard to the Terminal 1 Departures ramp

Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in Highways News, Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a full closure of Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Rogers Boulevard and the up-ramp to the Terminal 1 Departures level. Roadwork is scheduled to repave Aolele Street beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday night, Sept. 10, through 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 11.

Motorists wanting to access the departure level at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) must enter by the H-1 Freeway Airport off-ramps. Motorists entering HNL by Nimitz Highway will have ground-level access only.

Motorists departing from HNL are advised to allow themselves extra travel time to get to their destinations. TheBus pick-up and drop-off locations will be at ground level only, and first responders must use the H-1 Freeway for access to the second level. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

 

###

You just read:

Full closure of Aolele Street westbound from Rogers Boulevard to the Terminal 1 Departures ramp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more