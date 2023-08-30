Global Dielectric Material Market Size Envisions $89.72 Billion by 2030, Sector Growing at CAGR of 4.86%

[227 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Dielectric Material Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 61.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 89.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.86% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kent Displays, LG Display, Precision Materials, Schott AG, Kolon Industries, Honeywell Electronics Materials, Plextronics, BASF, Corning Incorporated, Dupont Display, NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display Solutions, Samsung Corning, Photonics, Polyera Corporation, Plastic Logic, Merck Performance Materials, Tecnisco, Materion Corporation, Novaled AG., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Dielectric Material Market By Technology (OLED Technology, TFT-LCD Technology, LCD Technology, LED-LCD Technology, Plasma Technology, DLP Technology, LCoS Technology), By Material Type (Calcium Titanate, Magnesium Titanate, Barium Titanate, Silicate, Calcium Titanate, Magnesium Titanate, Barium Titanate, Silicate), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030."

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dielectric Material Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 61.48 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 89.72 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.86% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Dielectric Material? How big is the Dielectric Material Industry?

Report Overview:

The global dielectric material market size was worth around $ 61.48 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $ 89.72 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.86% between 2023 and 2030.

Insulating materials, also known as dielectric materials, are substances that are utilised in a wide variety of electronic and electrical applications due to their dielectric qualities. These materials are characterized by their capacity to impede the flow of electric current while allowing for the propagation of electric fields. This ability is known as a ferroelectric effect. Dielectric materials, in contrast to conductors, do not have free electrons that are able to freely travel within their structure. Conductors readily allow the flow of electrons inside their structure. Due to the fact that they have this property, they are useful in situations in which electrical isolation or the storage of energy is required.

Capacitors are components that are meant to store and release electrical energy, and dielectric materials are used extensively in the production of capacitors. When a voltage is applied across the plates of a capacitor, an insulating layer made of dielectric material is placed between them. This layer prevents direct electrical contact between the plates while allowing an electric field to be established.

This makes it possible for electric charge to be stored on the plates, which ultimately results in the capacitor having the potential to store energy for use at a later time. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuits (ICs) are not built without the use of dielectric materials, which are also an essential component. They are used to insulate conductive traces and components, which helps to ensure that signals and currents do not interfere with the operation of neighboring elements of the circuit. In complex electronic systems, dielectrics play an important role in maintaining signal integrity and preventing unwanted crosstalk as well as interference.

Global Dielectric Material Market: Growth Factors

It is likely that the growth of the market would be boosted by the growing demand for electronic devices.

It is anticipated that there would be an expansion in the global market for dielectric materials as a result of the rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The production of electronic components, such as capacitors, transistors, and circuit boards, all make extensive use of dielectric materials. The market for these electronic devices is expected to continue its upward trend, which will consequently result in an increase in the need for dielectric materials. For example, Rogers Corporation completed the acquisition of Entegris Corporation in February 2023. Entegris Corporation is a supplier of materials and solutions to businesses in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The portfolio of dielectric materials held by Entegris will become accessible to Rogers as a result of this acquisition. This will allow Rogers to increase the variety of products it offers to customers in the electronics industry.

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is one more significant reason that is driving expansion in the market for dielectric materials. Wind turbines, solar panels, and other types of renewable energy sources all require the usage of dielectric materials in their construction. It is anticipated that there will be a rise in demand for dielectric materials as nations all over the world continue to invest in renewable sources of energy. In conclusion, an increasing number of people driving electric vehicles is also anticipated to be a factor in the expansion of the market. Batteries and motors are just two examples of the components of electric vehicles that require the use of dielectric materials during production. Both the demand for electric vehicles and the need for dielectric materials are expected to continue to expand in the coming years.

Price swings in primary commodities have the potential to impede the expansion of industries around the world.

It is possible that the industry for dielectric materials will be hindered in some ways, such as by variations in the costs of raw materials, which can have an effect on the entire cost of manufacture. Additionally, stringent government restrictions and environmental concerns around the processing of dielectric materials are having an effect on the expansion of the industry as well. When there is a shortage of raw materials, it can be difficult for manufacturers to solve problems, and it can also be tough to keep up with the growing demand in some locations. Competition from other materials used as electrical insulators, such as ceramics and glass, can be another barrier that prevents the usage of dielectric materials. This barrier can restrict the application of dielectric materials. These problems can be overcome and the company can continue to expand only with the progression of technology and innovation.

The expanding need for wireless communication networks has opened up new expansion opportunities for the international industry.

The growing need for wireless communication networks has presented a substantial opportunity for expansion within the sector. The market is also significantly driven by the progression of technology, which has resulted in an increased demand for materials that are able to tolerate higher temperatures and higher frequencies. In a nutshell, the Dielectric Material Market in the next years will likely present a sizeable window of opportunity for both expansion and innovation. For example, on January 1, 2023, Laird PLC completed the acquisition of Epcos AG, a German company that specializes in the production of passive electronic components. Laird will be in a better position to compete in the market for dielectric materials that are utilized in wireless communication networks as a result of this acquisition.

The proliferation of 5G technology has resulted in an increase in the requirement for the use of dielectric materials in the assembly of high-speed communication devices. The need for dielectric materials is also growing in the electronics industry. This is especially true for the applications of dielectric materials in capacitors, transformers, and other electronic components. In general, it is anticipated that the market for dielectric materials will expand over the course of the following years, which will result in the creation of new chances for companies operating in this sector.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 61.48 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 89.72 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.86% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Kent Displays, LG Display, Precision Materials, Schott AG, Kolon Industries, Honeywell Electronics Materials, Plextronics, BASF, Corning Incorporated, Dupont Display, NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display Solutions, Samsung Corning, Photonics, Polyera Corporation, Plastic Logic, Merck Performance Materials, Tecnisco, Materion Corporation, and Novaled AG. Key Segment By Technology, By Material Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Dielectric Material Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for dielectric materials may be broken down into four categories: technologies, types of materials, applications, and regions.

The global market for dielectric materials can be segmented into the following submarkets: OLED technology, TFT-LCD technology, LCD technology, LED-LCD technology, Plasma technology, DLP technology, and LCoS technology. During the period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that the OLED technology category would seize the biggest share of the market. The market has been significantly influenced by the expansion of OLED (organic light emitting diode) technology in recent years. When an electric current is passed through an OLED display, it causes very thin organic layers to generate light. OLEDs are a sort of display technology. These displays have various advantages over the classic LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) technology, including the potential to produce flexible and even transparent displays, improved colour reproduction, and faster response times.

The global market for dielectric materials can be segmented into calcium titanate, magnesium titanate, barium titanate, and silicate, depending on the type of material being used. During the time period covered by this research, the calcium titanate segment is anticipated to seize the greatest share of the market. Calcium titanate is a ceramic substance that possesses dielectric properties. These features make calcium titanate valuable for a variety of electrical applications. Insulators are known as dielectric materials because they do not conduct electricity yet are nevertheless capable of storing and releasing electrical energy. CaTiO3 has a high dielectric constant, which indicates that it is capable of storing a significant amount of electric charge in relation to the voltage that is applied to it. Because of this feature, it is useful for usage in a variety of electronic components, including capacitors, microwave devices, and other electronic components.

The global Dielectric Material market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

OLED Technology

TFT-LCD Technology

LCD Technology

LED-LCD Technology

Plasma Technology

DLP Technology

LCoS Technology

By Material Type

Calcium Titanate

Magnesium Titanate

Barium Titanate

Silicate

Dielectric Material Market By Technology (OLED Technology, TFT-LCD Technology, LCD Technology, LED-LCD Technology, Plasma Technology, DLP Technology, LCoS Technology), By Material Type (Calcium Titanate, Magnesium Titanate, Barium Titanate, Silicate, Calcium Titanate, Magnesium Titanate, Barium Titanate, Silicate), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dielectric Material market include -

Kent Displays

LG Display

Precision Materials

Schott AG

Kolon Industries

Honeywell Electronics Materials

Plextronics

BASF

Corning Incorporated

Dupont Display

NEC Display Solutions

Samsung Display Solutions

Samsung Corning

Photonics

Polyera Corporation

Plastic Logic

Merck Performance Materials

Tecnisco

Materion Corporation

Novaled AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Dielectric Material market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.86% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Dielectric Material market size was valued at around US$ 61.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 89.72 billion by 2030.

The dielectric material market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Dielectric materials are widely used in the manufacture of electronic devices, including capacitors, transistors, and circuit boards.

Based on the technology, the OLED technology segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the calcium titanate segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dielectric Material industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dielectric Material Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dielectric Material Industry?

What segments does the Dielectric Material Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dielectric Material Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

In North America, the widespread adoption of advanced electronic devices, coupled with the expanding telecommunications industry and ongoing technological innovation, fuels the demand for dielectric materials. The region's emphasis on research and development, particularly in sectors like aerospace and defense, also drives the need for high-performance dielectric materials for radar systems, sensors, and communication equipment.

Europe, with its strong presence in automotive manufacturing and electronics industries, contributes significantly to the dielectric material market. The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and the push for energy efficiency in transportation stimulate the demand for dielectric materials in EV batteries, capacitors, and power electronics. Additionally, Europe's initiatives towards sustainable energy solutions boost the market for dielectric materials in renewable energy applications such as solar panels and wind turbines.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



