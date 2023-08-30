Toll Brothers Opens Regency at Milestone Ranch Active-Adult Community in Idaho

STAR, Idaho, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Regency at Milestone Ranch, an active-adult 55+ community offering new luxury homes with personalization opportunities and resort-style amenities. The home builder is hosting a Model Home Grand Opening event that is open to the public on Saturday, September 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm featuring model home tours, light snacks, and beverages.







Regency at Milestone Ranch is nestled in Star, Idaho in a serene rural location convenient to nearby Eagle and Boise. As the first Toll Brothers Regency active adult community in Idaho, Regency at Milestone Ranch will bring unmatched new home luxury to a sought-after location, with three collections of low-maintenance homes designed with the active-adult home buyer in mind. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s and include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 bathrooms.

Regency at Milestone Ranch offers a wide array of first-class amenities. A dedicated onsite lifestyle director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services for residents. In addition, homeowners will enjoy exclusive, resort-style amenities including an indoor and outdoor pool, pickleball courts, dog park, and a clubhouse with fitness center.





“Toll Brothers Regency communities are designed for the active lifestyles of our 55+ home buyers, and we are thrilled to introduce Regency in Idaho,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Our active-adult home buyers will love the unmatched Regency lifestyle. Not only will they enjoy exclusive Regency at Milestone Ranch amenities, slated to open in 2024, but also a desirable Star location with proximity to the best that the Boise area provides.”

The community offers convenient low-maintenance living that affords homeowners time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as the tranquility of the area. This master planned community is located minutes from excellent shopping and dining in Eagle, Meridian, and Boise, and just a short drive from outdoor recreation including golf, hiking and biking trails, and the Boise River Greenbelt.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Idaho Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Four Toll Brothers model homes are now open to the public in Regency at Milestone Ranch. The model homes feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising. Two additional model homes are currently under construction and slated for completion in fall 2023.

The Sales Center and model homes for Regency at Milestone Ranch are located at 8646 West Sugar Hill Street in Star, Idaho. For more information call 208-780-6719 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ccb0b4a-9b5c-4315-8c2f-9dbbfda6d19a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdb7c146-0c27-4444-ab3c-f389d8f0d434

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)