PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. Secures $100,000 Investment for Pamoja Farms Initiative
Together, let's cultivate a greener, more inclusive future for agriculture in Canada.””TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PCIF Development Cooperative Inc., a leading cooperative organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a $100,000 investment to support its Pamoja Farms initiative. This significant investment has been provided by a government agency and marks a major milestone in the cooperative's mission to foster community development and agricultural advancements.
— Akin Busari
The investment from the government agency serves as a testament to PCIF Development Cooperative Inc.'s commitment to driving positive change and creating sustainable opportunities for the community. Pamoja Farms, a key project under the cooperative's umbrella, aims to revolutionize the agricultural landscape by implementing innovative farming techniques and empowering local farmers.
With the initial investment secured, PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. is poised for rapid growth. The additional funds expected to follow will further accelerate the development of Pamoja Farms and enable the cooperative to expand its impact on the community.
"We are delighted to receive this substantial investment, which reaffirms our dedication to fostering sustainable development and empowering local farmers," said Akin Busari, President at PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. "This support from the government agency validates our vision for Pamoja Farms and motivates us to continue our mission of creating a more prosperous and sustainable future for our community."
To ensure the continued success of Pamoja Farms and the cooperative's overall growth, PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. is calling on the community to actively participate. PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. is committed to transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable development.
To learn more about PCIF Development Cooperative Inc., please visit www.pcif.ca or contact Akin Busari at +1-647-660-3140 or info@PCIF.ca.
###
About PCIF Development Cooperative Inc.:
PCIF Development Cooperative Inc. is a cooperative organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development and empowering local communities. Through its various initiatives, including the Pamoja Farms project, the cooperative strives to create positive change and foster economic growth while prioritizing environmental sustainability.
Media Contact:
Akin Busari
President - PCIF Development Cooperative Inc.
+1-647-660-3140
www.Pamojafarms.ca
info@PCIF.ca
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG0V3H6XhFw&t=21s
Akin Busari
PCIF Development Cooperative Inc.
+1 647-285-2546
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Black Canadian group purchased 100 acres of farmland in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario Canada. Pamoja Farms