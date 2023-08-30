Saint Luke’s Health System Expands Hospital In Your Home to Serve Kansas Patients
Saint Luke’s Health System expanded its Hospital In Your Home program, now available to eligible patients of Saint Luke’s South Hospital and Kansas residents.
Saint Luke's Health System has expanded its Hospital In Your Home program, now available to eligible patients of Saint Luke's South Hospital and residents of Kansas.
— Michael Nassif, MD
This innovative hybrid care model combines state-of-the-art virtual technology and in-person, hospital-level care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. It originally launched in July 2022 and is now offered at Saint Luke’s four metro campuses. Saint Luke’s is the only health system in the region offering this program.
Since its inception, the program has benefited more than 500 patients and has earned high patient satisfaction scores. Patients, especially those with chronic conditions, have expressed gratitude for being able to avoid an inpatient hospital stay and still receive expert care.
“Hospital In Your Home’s rapid expansion to all Saint Luke’s metro campuses is a testament to the excellent quality outcomes and patient satisfaction we have seen thus far,” says Michael Nassif, MD, Cardiologist and Medical Director of Saint Luke’s Hospital In Your Home. “Now, patients in both Missouri and Kansas can benefit from this innovative model. These patients are less likely to acquire an infection, less likely to require skilled nursing or rehab after discharge, or be re-admitted to the hospital.”
Patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are often candidates for the Hospital In Your Home program.
A 24/7 Medical Command Center—comprised of Saint Luke’s physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers (APPs), and technology support specialists—monitors patients in their homes, answers questions, provides virtual check-ups, and initiates any necessary emergency responses around the clock.
To bring this technology and care model to patients, Saint Luke’s partners with Medically Home, one of the nation’s most experienced virtual health care companies. Medically Home has worked with Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente to bring a similar care option to their patients.
“Health care technology is advancing rapidly, bringing exciting new opportunities to improve care for our patients,” said Debe Gash, Saint Luke’s Health System Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. “Hospital In Your Home allows us to care for patients in a way that would have been impossible to imagine only a few years ago. By leveraging the latest and most advanced digital tools and technologies, we are able to provide patients with real-time monitoring and immediate access to their highly skilled care team while remaining where they feel the most comfortable, in their own home.”
About Saint Luke’s Health System
Saint Luke’s Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit, aligned health system committed to providing the highest levels of excellence in compassionate health care and health-related services. Saint Luke’s has 14 hospitals and campuses and more than 100 primary care and specialty offices, treating patients in 65 specialty services across 67 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Saint Luke’s has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the elite hospitals in the nation. For more than 140 years, Saint Luke’s has been dedicated to enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of the diverse communities we serve.
