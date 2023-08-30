14 LUCKY LOTTERY PLAYERS WIN MORE THAN $4 MILLION THROUGH VIP REWARDS/PLAY IT AGAIN! PROGRAM

Back

STATEWIDE – Playing Tennessee Lottery games is fun the first time around. And for many, taking a second chance to win cash with a non-winning instant ticket is also an entertaining pastime.

“I enter (eligible) tickets at the Lottery’s VIP Rewards website sometimes as a hobby,” said Sherry F., a retired banker from Ardmore, Tenn. who won a whopping $500,000 from a “Play it Again!” drawing held earlier this month. “But when I found out I’d won, I said, ‘You gotta be kidding. This can’t be for real … and I really didn’t believe it.’”

Rebecca Paul, president and CEO of the Lottery, convinced Sherry it was real by presenting her with a ceremonial oversized check, posing for a photo and sharing a few laughs. “I truly can’t believe it,” said Sherry, who is looking forward to paying bills and becoming debt-free.

Leisa P. of Telford won $400,000 from the same drawing and said her husband Russell used to question her chances of winning. “I’m so glad she didn’t listen to me,” he said sheepishly.

Play It Again! offers another chance to win a top prize from an eligible non-winning instant ticket. Players simply sign up for a free TN VIP Rewards account at tnviprewards.com. When they enter tickets, the tickets eligible for Play It Again! are automatically entered into drawings. Drawings are held multiple times per year. The program also deters litter by adding value to a ticket that might otherwise be thrown away improperly.

The 14 prizes from the recent drawing for a total of more than $4 million ranged from $500 – $1 million, including a $150,000 win for Robert P. of Murfreesboro. “I’m finally going to build a house,” said Robert while claiming the prize at the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters office.

“It’s hard to believe. This will make such a difference.”

And for Lester L. of Rockwood, who won $500,000 by entering a non-winning $500,000 Extreme Cash ticket, retirement will likely come sooner than he thought. “Someone needs to pinch me,” he told Ms. Paul when she telephoned him with the big news. “I think I’m dreaming.”

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, X & Instagram.