FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage caused by Hurricane Idalia

Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Idalia. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Idalia” from the dropdown menu.

If you need additional assistance with your business, please call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925. The hotline was activated on Sunday, August 27, 2023, and the hotline will be operational between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., or you can email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.