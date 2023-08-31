Skyfold and Modernfold Collaborate to Give Contemporary Remodel to Manhattan Space
Manhattan client enhances space with custom solution, ModernfoldStyles partners with Perkins Eastman and L&K Partners for premium product installation.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the vibrant heart of Manhattan, a discerning client sought to elevate the versatility of their space with a custom solution that matched the dynamic essence of the city. Responding to this unique challenge, ModernfoldStyles joined forces with the renowned Perkins Eastman architectural firm and accomplished contractor L&K Partners, Inc. to orchestrate the installation of two distinct premium products that have redefined this prime location's aesthetic and functionality.
At the forefront of this transformative endeavor were the exceptional offerings from Skyfold and Modernfold. The collaborative efforts resulted in a stunning renovation that marries innovative design with unparalleled practicality.
The first jewel in this crown of renovation was the installation of not one, but two, Skyfold Zenith Premium 60 retractable walls. These remarkable vertical partitions, hailing from Skyfold's Zenith Premium collection, are characterized by their diverse finishes and a seamless design that conceals hinges and hardware, exuding an unblemished aesthetic. For this project, the panels were elegantly primed with white paint and adorned with Carnegie fabric, showcasing the Meteor pattern 6427/706, elegantly applied horizontally along the panel length. Complemented by black perimeter seals, the Zenith Premium walls made a bold statement, marrying contemporary design with functional excellence.
The second star of this renovation was the Modernfold Acousti-Clear, a product of modern ingenuity that marries glass and classic plastic laminate to create stunning partitions. Wilsonart’s Plastic Laminate color D381-60 Fashion Gray adorned the panels, elegantly contrasted with Standard Clear Anodized frames. The brilliance of the Acousti-Clear panels is further enhanced by the ComforTronic® Electric Motorized top and bottom seals, both finished in sleek black.
"Collaborating with Perkins Eastman and L&K Partners, Inc. on this project has been an inspiring journey," expressed the team at ModernfoldStyles. "The fusion of Skyfold's Zenith Premium 60 walls and Modernfold Acousti-Clear panels has truly reimagined the possibilities of this commercial space."
Architect Perkins Eastman and General Contractor L&K Partners, Inc. played instrumental roles in shaping this transformation, contributing their expertise to ensure a seamless execution that breathed new life into the Manhattan space.
ModernfoldStyles continues to lead the way in innovative space management solutions, and they're excited to invite everyone to the 20th Anniversary Philadelphia Product Parade on September 20th at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with their team and learn more about their cutting-edge solutions, including space management and fire + smoke protective systems. For more information on this event, please visit our latest news page.
Prospective customers and industry professionals can immerse themselves in a collection of innovative space management solutions by visiting the ModernfoldStyles showroom. The showroom tour offers a firsthand experience of the various practical and elegant solutions tailored to enhance diverse spaces. To schedule a showroom tour, kindly book an appointment.
