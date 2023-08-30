JON FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TICKET PRICE INCREASE ON SEPT. 1st FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CHRISTIAN MUSIC EVENT

The JON Festival - Christian Hip Hop Concert - Ottawa - October 15 - Headliner is Lecrae The JON Festival - Christian Hip Hop Concert - Ottawa - October 15 - Headliner is Lecrae with Chandler Moore, Hulvey, KB, and Dunamis District

Prices are going up Sept. 1 for tickets to the JON Festival - the ultimate Christian Rap, Hip-hop, and R&B - at Ottawa Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prices are going up Sept. 1 for tickets to the Jesus of Nazareth Festival. Also known as JON Festival , this is “the ultimate Christian Rap, Hip-hop, and R&B festival, spreading God’s Love throughout the nation.” The festival will take place at Ottawa Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.Early bird pricing is currently available until September 1st. Tickets for the JON Festival are as low as $38.99 USD and are available for purchase at www.jonfestival.com JON Festival is a dynamic Christian music event that brings together believers from all walks of life to celebrate their faith through the power of music. With a lineup of top-tier artists, impactful worship sessions, and a vibrant sense of community, JON Festival seeks to create an unforgettable experience that resonates with attendees long after the event concludes.The lineup includes renowned music artists such as Lecrae, KB, Hulvey, Chandler Moore from Maverick City Music, and Dunamis District. JON Festival promises to be an incredible celebration of faith, music, and community.

