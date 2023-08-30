Sarcoma Foundation of America to Present 2023 Courage Award to Jacky Hunt-Broersma at New York Gala

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that Jacky Hunt-Broersma will be the recipient of the 2023 SFA Courage Award. The award presentation will be made during SFA’s flagship event, the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 19, 2023, in New York, NY. The SFA Courage Award recognizes patients, survivors, caregivers, and advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma lost her lower left leg to Ewing sarcoma in 2001. But a sarcoma diagnosis and the amputation that followed did not stop her from becoming an ultrarunner and motivational speaker. She started running 5k races in 2017 at the age of 41, and quickly moved up to half and full marathons and then transitioned into trail and ultrarunning. In May 2022, she set a Guinness World Record for running 104 marathons in 104 days. She also received the 2022 Road Runners Club of America Road Runner of the Year Award.

In addition to her extensive work promoting sarcoma awareness through running-related fundraising activities, Hunt-Broersma is also the coach for the SFA Race to Cure Sarcoma Marine Corps Marathon Team, helping participants through their marathon journey. Originally from South Africa, she resides in Arizona with her husband and children.

Net proceeds from the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala will benefit the 2023 research and patient education programs, funding sarcoma research grants and educating patients about novel therapies and empowering them to be better advocates for their care.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,280 people die from the disease.