Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,495 in the last 365 days.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP Fights for Individuals Affected by Prospect Medical Holdings, LLC Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Medical Holdings, a healthcare system that operates facilities in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Jersey was recently hit with a ransomware attack on or about August 3, 2023, that likely impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Prospect Medical Holdings related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient of Prospect Medical Holdings, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Prospect Medical Holdings that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.


CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 387-7002
EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lynch Carpenter, LLP Fights for Individuals Affected by Prospect Medical Holdings, LLC Data Breach

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more