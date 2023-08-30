Inside the 908th: Mission Generation Vehicular Equipment Maintenance - Keeping the Air Force Reserve Moving

Are you mechanically inclined? Do you enjoy working on automobiles or anything else with a motor? The Air Force utilizes a wide range of vehicles, which require a wide range of maintenance skills and knowledge.

Responsible for inspecting and troubleshooting vehicle repairs, Mission Generation Vehicular Equipment Maintenance specialists, Air Force specialty code 2T3X1, make sure that every vehicle on the base remains in working order. From snow blowers and dump trucks to forklifts and cranes, these experts are trained to service every system on every vehicle so base operations can continue running smoothly.

“We’re kind of like mechanical surgeons,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Mullen, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “We have an in-depth knowledge of systems and how they function as well as what tools are used for what and how and when to use them.”

2T3X1s plan, schedule, supervise and perform vehicle maintenance on military and commercial general and special-purpose vehicles. Activities include inspection, diagnostics, repair, rebuild of components and assemblies, fabrication of parts, welding metals and repairing vehicle glass.

They plan and control work methods, production schedules, and operating procedures, ensuring vehicles, equipment, tools, parts, and manpower are available to support mission requirements and performance standards are met.

2T3X1s also troubleshoot, repair, adjust, overhaul, or replace major assemblies or sub-assemblies, such as power and drive trains, electrical, air conditioning, active and passive restraint systems, fuel, emission, steering assemblies, tracks, brake, hydraulic system components and vehicular equipment attachments. They solve complex maintenance problems by interpreting layout drawings, specifications, schematics, diagrams, and operating characteristics of vehicles and components to keep them mission-ready and capable.

“Our mission is to provide the Air Force with vehicles suitable and prepared for deployment,” Mullen said. “The best part is, the skills we learn we can use at home to work on our own cars.”

They also perform preventive maintenance, such as corrosion control and winterization, and conduct special inspections to ensure vehicles are ready for storage or shipment.

For entry into this specialty, completion of high school or general education development equivalency is mandatory. Normal color vision, a valid state driver’s license, the ability to routinely lift 60 pounds and an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test minimum score of 47 on the mechanical portion are also required.

If you are interested in a part-time career with full-time benefits as a Reserve Citizen Airman with the 908th Airlift Wing, please contact our Recruiting staff at 334-953-6737.