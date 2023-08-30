Yamaha Bicycles Joins Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Award-winning Program has Provided Longstanding Support for Safe, Responsible Recreation and Open, Sustainable Access

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles is joining the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) creating opportunities for mountain bike and cycling clubs, land managers, and stewardship groups to leverage Yamaha grants to fund trail and riding area access projects.



“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is an inclusive program supporting like-minded nonprofit groups working at the community level on land access projects, and now it is a direct resource for cyclists and the cycling community,” said Drew Engelmann, National Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “By joining the Outdoor Access Initiative, Yamaha Bicycles will have another powerful resource to support our stewardship efforts for e-bike and cycling communities.”

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has been the powersports industry leader in delivering resources to support those on the front lines in protecting and creating access to land for motorized and outdoor recreation for the past 15 years. With more than $6 million in grants invested over 470 projects across the country, the award-winning program is unmatched in its longstanding efforts to promote safe, responsible recreation and ensure open and sustainable access to public land for outdoor enthusiasts. Yamaha grants have funded trail building projects, staging areas, bridges over fish-bearing streams, and much more. Notably, just this year, Yamaha granted $100,000 to All Kids Bike to help teach kids how to ride bicycles in kindergarten PE class.

While Yamaha has been in the e-bike market for three decades selling more than 5.5 million e-bikes worldwide, the Yamaha Bicycles brand was first introduced to the United States in 2017. Since then, Yamaha Bicycles has established partnerships with industry organizations like People for Bikes, the Bicycle Product Suppliers Association, and Call2Recycle e-bike recycling program. Moving forward, as part of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, Yamaha Bicycles can have more direct impact on the ground by funding grass roots organizations doing work on trails and other riding areas.

“This combined effort between Yamaha Motorsports and Yamaha Bicycles working together under the same initiative to support safe, responsible use and open, sustainable access to public lands and trails is a major step forward for outdoor recreation. No other brand crosses over these various user groups – and no other brand is investing in the future of our sports like Yamaha,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S.

Yamaha is always looking for good projects to fund. Visit www.yamahaoai.com to learn how to apply for a grant.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com. Find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator or buy a Yamaha Bicycle online at https://yamaha-motor.com/shop/e-bike/ebike-models.

Connect with Yamaha Bicycles on social media at @YamahaBicycles or search #YamahaBicycles.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, an application form, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

