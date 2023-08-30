Executive Coach L. Michelle Smith and Dr. Jeff Gardere Launch 'Coaching + Counseling' to Empower Leaders for Success

Executive Coach L. Michelle Smith and "America's Psychologist" Dr. Jeff Gardere, join forces for new "Coaching + Counseling" collaboration.

Two of the top voices in mental wellness and leadership coaching, join forces to empower leaders and organizations with a new transformative initiative.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and leading certified executive and personal coach, L. Michelle Smith, have joined forces with renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, also known as “America’s Psychologist,” to launch a transformative initiative called “Coaching + Counseling”. These collaborative services have been expertly crafted by two of the nation’s top voices in mental wellness and leadership coaching, and will empower individual leaders and organizations through the powerful combination of certified coaching and licensed counseling for maximum impact, growth, success and healing.

”Positive psychology teaches us that happy people are successful people,” said Smith. “This collaboration is our way to ensure that more leaders are armed with evidenced-based strategies that will point them to that happiness despite what may be going on in their lives, at work or in society.”

The collaboration is an extension of Smith’s latest book, Yes Please! 7 Ways to Say I’m Entitled to the C-Suite, a leadership book and coaching guide with a foreword by Dr. Gardere. The “Coaching + Counseling” model integrates two essential pillars for personal and professional success, steeped in tenets of applied positive psychology and neuroscience:

For Clarity, Accountability and Acceleration: Clients will receive executive and personal coaching by Fortune 100 coach L. Michelle Smith. With her extensive expertise in leadership development and evidence-based coaching, Smith will provide clarity on behaviors and patterns, foster accountability and accelerate personal and career growth for the participant.

For Self Knowledge, Healthy Relationships and Emotional Well-Being To Support Productivity: Clients will receive counseling that will complement Ms. Smith's coaching led by “America’s Psychologist” Dr. Jeff Gardere. Sessions will cultivate self-awareness, address emotional challenges, and assist with the nurturing of healthy relationships.

The science and evidence-based approaches of (the combination of) both coaching and counseling will synergize to heal past wounds — all the while propelling individuals towards their future professional aspirations. By acquiring and learning new behaviors, in addition to embracing positivity, participants will experience accelerated growth and transformation that will ultimately lead to both success and happiness.

With “Coaching + Counseling”, L. Michelle Smith, and Dr. Jeff Gardere will also provide an array of offerings including: support and growth groups, executive and personal coaching/counseling packages, and workshops for organizations and individual leaders.

To learn more about this power collaboration, or to be a part of this transformative journey, visit lmichellesmith.com/yesplease.

About L. Michelle Smith:

L. Michelle Smith is an award-winning, 3x author, sought-after keynote speaker, and certified executive and personal coach to Fortune 100 executive leaders. With her extensive expertise in women’s leadership development, especially women of color, and evidence-based coaching, she has helped hundreds of leaders achieve success in their professional and personal lives. Smith's commitment to “science + culture” drives her mission is to empower leaders to “find their happy” and claim their rightful place in senior executive leadership positions.

About Dr. Jeff Gardere:

Dr. Jeff Gardere, "America's Psychologist," is one of the most widely sought-after experts in the field of mental health. In addition to having a private practice in Manhattan, he is an Associate Professor and Course Director of Behavioral Medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City. Dr. Jeff is also an ordained Interfaith Minister with a Doctorate in Divinity from The New Seminary. He is also a prolific author of four books and a contributing author of a half-dozen books including the brand-new text, “The Causes of Autism”. In addition to being a respected academician, Dr. Jeff has been a regular contributor to the FOX network, the Today Show, MSNBC, and CNN. He is a leading consultant to business leaders and sits on the board of several leading companies and organizations.

Introducing "Coaching + Counseling" with Coach L. Michelle Smith and Dr. Jeff Gardere