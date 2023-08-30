Four Months After Launch, Tuuti Recognized as Best New Business of The Year

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Meridian Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards Honors Tuuti Agency

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Four short months later after the creative communications agency’s launch, Tuuti has won Best New Business of the Year by the esteemed Meridian Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards.

This year, Tuuti stood out as a top contender and was nominated as the best new business in Idaho, only to scoop the well-deserved prize. CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Sean Evans, was highly impressed with the impact Tuuti has made on both the community and the Chamber of Commerce in its first year of business.

“Tuuti Agency has seen tremendous growth since its opening on March 31st. They have quickly become a valuable member of our community and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. We are proud to support their success and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come,” says Evans.

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a member-based organization that has been in existence since 1958 and is committed to supporting and serving the business community in Idaho’s second-largest city. With a current membership of 850 phenomenal businesses, the Chamber acknowledges the most outstanding performers annually as a way to encourage and promote business growth for a healthy economy.

Since Tuuti's official launch, the team has made remarkable strides, actively participating in numerous networking events and consistently supporting local businesses. With a growing portfolio of over 20 satisfied clients, Tuuti's impact on the business landscape has been truly transformative.

Shawnda Huffman — the visionary, CEO, and Founder of Tuuti — expresses her excitement and gratitude for this recognition: "Winning the Best New Business of the Year award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tuuti team. We are committed to bringing our clients' needs to that next level and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and achieving new heights."

In addition to the Best New Business of the Year award, Huffman was also recently honored as one of the Top 50 Women of the Year by the Idaho Business Review. This recognition further highlights her leadership, innovation, and significant contributions to the business community.

The Small Business Awards luncheon will be held on August 31st, where Tuuti will be officially recognized alongside other notable small business leaders and companies in Meridian. For more information about Tuuti and its services, please visit tuutiagency.com.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.