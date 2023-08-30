Activate Mississippi Initiative Uses Art and Activism to Expand Voter Engagement

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the United States. In 2022, only 32% of the state’s voting population exercised their right to vote. To expand voter education and engagement throughout the state, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) today announced the launch of Activate Mississippi. The ten-week campaign, organized by SPLC’s Mississippi State Office, will feature community events across the state to empower voters to be defenders of democracy.

“Elections play a critical role in shaping the policies that impact all Mississippians,” said Waikinya Clanton, SPLC Mississippi State Office Director. “Activate Mississippi presents an opportunity for communities to center their needs ahead of the statewide election and for voters to recognize their power in the democratic process.”

In addition to holding town halls and campus discussions in Jackson, Itta-Bena, Natchez, Holly Springs and Hattiesburg, SPLC’s Mississippi State Office will partner with the NAACP ACT-SO Achievement Program and the Mississippi School of the Arts to launch a Defenders of Democracy comic book and coin design contest aimed at engaging Mississippi teens and college students in the voting process.

“The comic book will be an anchor in the overall Defenders of Democracy campaign,” continued Clanton. “The goal is to push back against injustice, counter harmful narratives and put positive change in motion across Mississippi.”

