FRESH UP YOUR LIFE – A Flavorful Journey with the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Webinar: August 31 at 4:00 PM

Prepare to be captivated by the world of fresh fruit and vegetables as we invite you to an exhilarating free webinar scheduled for August 31 at 4:00 PM.

NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This event, hosted by Project - Fresh Up Your Life !, promises to be a deep dive into nutrition, mocktails, and culinary excellence, featuring an exciting lineup of experts and influencers in their fields.Event Overview:Bringing health and taste to the forefront, the Fresh up Your Life Campaign proudly presents a webinar dedicated to exploring the incredible potential of fresh produce in all its glory. From nutrition-packed recipes to the art of crafting refreshing mocktails, this event aims to inspire and educate participants about the diverse uses of fruits and vegetables.Key Speakers:1. Bill Bradley, founder of Mediterranea Living and the co-author of "Foods of Crete: Traditional Recipes from the Healthiest People in the World," is a seasoned nutritionist. Bill's profound insights into nutrition, coupled with his expertise in the Mediterranean lifestyle, offer a holistic approach to well-being that resonates with audiences seeking balanced and vibrant lives.2. Christina Mitchell & Rebecca Neckritz are dynamic award-winning influencers. They run the popular food blog @phillyfoodladies on IG and TikTok, dedicated to the culinary haven of Philadelphia.3. Danielle Freeman is a digital marketer, foodie, and globetrotter who turned her skills and passions into a growing small business! She will share her perspectives on recreating culinary experiences from Europe.4. Alexa Ferra is a Miami-based wine blogger, content creator, podcaster, and writer. Ferra is WSET level 2 certified with distinction and focuses on her journey in the wine industry through a relatable and inclusive perspective. She will present the use of fruit and vegetables in mocktails.5. Chef Fabrizio Facchini is a charismatic Chef-Owner and restaurateur in the USA, recognized by Italian institutions for his work bringing Authentic Italian Cuisine to the USA. He will present the professional culinary side of fresh fruit and vegetables.Moderated by: Daniela Puglielli, founder of the think-tank The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable.Event Details:• Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023• Time: 4:00 PM (EST)• Platform: ZOOM• Registration: Secure your spot at this enriching FREE WEBINAR by registering through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HNApaUbCTIeFk7xmyqFrcQ Participants can anticipate an engaging experience with the opportunity to interact directly with the speakers, ask questions, and gather invaluable insights that can transform their daily lives.Additional information about the campaign can be found on: www.freshuplife.net News about CSO and the projectFresh Up Your Life - Top-Quality European Fruit & Veg campaign is a three-year communication and information project aimed at increasing knowledge, competitiveness, and consumption of EU agricultural products. The project, which has just reached the end of its first year, is co-financed by the European Union and CSOItaly with the following Italian companies: Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa.CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.