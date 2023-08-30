President reduces death penalties to life sentences for 11 prisoners

VIETNAM, August 30 -

HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng on August 30 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for 11 prisoners.

The commutation is within the jurisdiction of the State President as stipulated in the Constitution and law, and at the proposals of the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and Chairman of the Presidential Office.

This decision demonstrates the leniency and humanitarian policy of the Party and the State, creating conditions for prisoners to return to their families and the community. VNA/VNS