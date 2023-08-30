NA Chairman meets leader of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

VIETNAM, August 30 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Wednesday afternoon hosted a reception for Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) President Kenta Izumi in Hà Nội.

Huệ said Việt Nam always attaches importance to the relations with Japan and expressed his hope the two countries will strengthen exchanges at all channels of the Party, the Government, the National Assembly as well as people-to-people exchanges and business and locality cooperation.

The NA Chairman highly appreciated Japan's political parties for always agreeing to further consolidate the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia with Việt Nam, adding that this is an important foundation for the two sides to continue building their relationship for the next 50 years.

CDP President Izumi Kenta said his Party, with about 130 parliamentarians, has contributed to improving a safe environment for foreign communities, including the Vietnamese community in Japan.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Huệ thanked the Japanese Government and CDP for caring for the Vietnamese community in Japan.

He said despite many difficulties, the Communist Party of Việt Nam has set two strategic goals. By 2030, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding, Việt Nam will be a developing country with modern industry and high average income. By 2045, when Việt Nam celebrates its 100th anniversary of the country's founding, the country will become a developed and high-income country.

Việt Nam’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 is an important and responsible commitment on the route to obtain sustainable development goals. To achieve these goals, in addition to Việt Nam’s efforts, the cooperation and solidarity of other countries, especially Japan, are significant, Huệ said.

He wished the CDP would continue to support and consolidate all-round relations between the two countries.

The CDP President pledged to cooperate closely with Việt Nam as a leading partner to obtain the goals set by the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Both leaders shared the view that the two countries need to promote cooperation in high technology, combating climate change, socio-economic development, defence and security.

They agreed that both countries will continue to cooperate and share experiences in institution building, technological and financial cooperation in digital transformation and energy transformation to achieve each country's goals and objectives as well as achieving the world’s common goals.

The two leaders vowed to increase the exchange of friendly parliamentary groups.

Huệ hoped that more Japanese parliamentarians would visit Việt Nam, especially next month to attend the Global Young Parliamentarians Conference hosted by the Vietnamese NA.

Both sides affirmed that Việt Nam and Japan together make efforts and support their views and positions in maintaining peace, stability, and resolving disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. (UNCLOS). — VNS