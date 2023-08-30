Playful SoCal Youth Band Homescool to Release Latest Music Video, ‘POGO’

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bust out your POGO sticks and roller skates and join the family music scene’s ultimate fun release party celebrating the band Homescool’s latest music video: POGO. The Southern California-based family band welcomes guests to the party Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 - 8 p.m. PT at Yosemite Park. The video will be available to the public on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Homescoolband.com and will feature band members Lennon Epand, Kezlowe Button and Jack Puckett, with a cameo from Leo Abelo Perry.

But this isn’t typical “kid” music. Combine Kurt Cobain or Beastie Boys with Katy Perry and add a splash of Sesame Street to get the unique sound of playful rebellion known as Homescool!

Founded during the pandemic by father-daughter duo, Dan and Lennon Epand, Homescool features guest performances from notable recording artists, including frequent collaborator 10-year-old Leo Abelo Perry, who stars in the global hit franchise film “Fast X.” Homeschool works with a collective of rad kids, whose parents happen to be rock stars with groups like Imagine Dragons, Fitz and The Tantrums, & The Who.

During the years of remote learning, whenever Lennon would hit burnout on her remote classwork, she and her dad would channel those big feels into writing and recording music together — thus the band name Homescool.

Dan, known for his membership in alternative rock band Nico Vega, serves as Homescool's songwriter, producer, and video director. Lennon is the band's 9-year-old co-writer and front woman. Homescool’s music is topically kid-centric, covering everything from lost cats, to Friday night plans, to a Zoom birthday. But Homescool’s music and production have an edge and aesthetic perfect for commercial radio and totally suitable for adults. Parents and non-parents alike will find themselves listening with nary a kid in sight.

Guests at the party, which is being put on in collaboration with Eagle Rock Sk8 Chix, can
rent skate and safety gear on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Music fans will be tickled to learn of Homescool’s extended musical and acting roots:
Kezlowe Button’s parents are bassist Jon Button (The Who, Sheryl Crow, Shakira) and actress Terryn Westbrook (“You,” “The Morning Show,” “This is Us”)
Jack Puckett’s parents are director Maggie Kiley (“Pretty Little Liars,” “American Horror Story,” “Riverdale”) and composer and songwriter Mathew Puckett.

Stream POGO here: https://ffm.to/8dqnee

Follow the band on all the platforms:
TikTok: @homescool_band
Instagram: @homescoolband
All music links: https://ffm.to/qx5ppde
YouTube: @homescoolband
X: @homescoolband
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homescoolband
Threads: @homescoolband

Amanda Abelita
Abelita PR
+1 614-354-3322
email us here

You just read:

Playful SoCal Youth Band Homescool to Release Latest Music Video, ‘POGO’

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amanda Abelita
Abelita PR
+1 614-354-3322
Company/Organization
Abelita PR
1526 Dekalb Ave NE. Suite 25
Atlanta, Georgia, 30101
United States
+1 614-354-3322
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Playful SoCal Youth Band Homescool to Release Latest Music Video, ‘POGO’
Hollywood of the South Studios Welcomes Actors To Open House
10-year-old Twin Recording Artists KUMBINED Drop ‘Talk To Me Nice’ Music Video
View All Stories From This Author