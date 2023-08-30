Playful SoCal Youth Band Homescool to Release Latest Music Video, ‘POGO’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bust out your POGO sticks and roller skates and join the family music scene’s ultimate fun release party celebrating the band Homescool’s latest music video: POGO. The Southern California-based family band welcomes guests to the party Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 - 8 p.m. PT at Yosemite Park. The video will be available to the public on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Homescoolband.com and will feature band members Lennon Epand, Kezlowe Button and Jack Puckett, with a cameo from Leo Abelo Perry.
But this isn’t typical “kid” music. Combine Kurt Cobain or Beastie Boys with Katy Perry and add a splash of Sesame Street to get the unique sound of playful rebellion known as Homescool!
Founded during the pandemic by father-daughter duo, Dan and Lennon Epand, Homescool features guest performances from notable recording artists, including frequent collaborator 10-year-old Leo Abelo Perry, who stars in the global hit franchise film “Fast X.” Homeschool works with a collective of rad kids, whose parents happen to be rock stars with groups like Imagine Dragons, Fitz and The Tantrums, & The Who.
During the years of remote learning, whenever Lennon would hit burnout on her remote classwork, she and her dad would channel those big feels into writing and recording music together — thus the band name Homescool.
Dan, known for his membership in alternative rock band Nico Vega, serves as Homescool's songwriter, producer, and video director. Lennon is the band's 9-year-old co-writer and front woman. Homescool’s music is topically kid-centric, covering everything from lost cats, to Friday night plans, to a Zoom birthday. But Homescool’s music and production have an edge and aesthetic perfect for commercial radio and totally suitable for adults. Parents and non-parents alike will find themselves listening with nary a kid in sight.
Guests at the party, which is being put on in collaboration with Eagle Rock Sk8 Chix, can
rent skate and safety gear on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Music fans will be tickled to learn of Homescool’s extended musical and acting roots:
Kezlowe Button’s parents are bassist Jon Button (The Who, Sheryl Crow, Shakira) and actress Terryn Westbrook (“You,” “The Morning Show,” “This is Us”)
Jack Puckett’s parents are director Maggie Kiley (“Pretty Little Liars,” “American Horror Story,” “Riverdale”) and composer and songwriter Mathew Puckett.
Stream POGO here: https://ffm.to/8dqnee
Follow the band on all the platforms:
TikTok: @homescool_band
Instagram: @homescoolband
All music links: https://ffm.to/qx5ppde
YouTube: @homescoolband
X: @homescoolband
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homescoolband
Threads: @homescoolband
Amanda Abelita
But this isn’t typical “kid” music. Combine Kurt Cobain or Beastie Boys with Katy Perry and add a splash of Sesame Street to get the unique sound of playful rebellion known as Homescool!
Founded during the pandemic by father-daughter duo, Dan and Lennon Epand, Homescool features guest performances from notable recording artists, including frequent collaborator 10-year-old Leo Abelo Perry, who stars in the global hit franchise film “Fast X.” Homeschool works with a collective of rad kids, whose parents happen to be rock stars with groups like Imagine Dragons, Fitz and The Tantrums, & The Who.
During the years of remote learning, whenever Lennon would hit burnout on her remote classwork, she and her dad would channel those big feels into writing and recording music together — thus the band name Homescool.
Dan, known for his membership in alternative rock band Nico Vega, serves as Homescool's songwriter, producer, and video director. Lennon is the band's 9-year-old co-writer and front woman. Homescool’s music is topically kid-centric, covering everything from lost cats, to Friday night plans, to a Zoom birthday. But Homescool’s music and production have an edge and aesthetic perfect for commercial radio and totally suitable for adults. Parents and non-parents alike will find themselves listening with nary a kid in sight.
Guests at the party, which is being put on in collaboration with Eagle Rock Sk8 Chix, can
rent skate and safety gear on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Music fans will be tickled to learn of Homescool’s extended musical and acting roots:
Kezlowe Button’s parents are bassist Jon Button (The Who, Sheryl Crow, Shakira) and actress Terryn Westbrook (“You,” “The Morning Show,” “This is Us”)
Jack Puckett’s parents are director Maggie Kiley (“Pretty Little Liars,” “American Horror Story,” “Riverdale”) and composer and songwriter Mathew Puckett.
Stream POGO here: https://ffm.to/8dqnee
Follow the band on all the platforms:
TikTok: @homescool_band
Instagram: @homescoolband
All music links: https://ffm.to/qx5ppde
YouTube: @homescoolband
X: @homescoolband
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homescoolband
Threads: @homescoolband
Amanda Abelita
Abelita PR
+1 614-354-3322
email us here