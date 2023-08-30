MAINE, August 30 - Back to current news.

August 30, 2023

Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Jonesboro Man

Defendant Alleged to Have Threatened Interracial Family Walking Near His Home

AUGUSTA Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that he has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act against Dale O’Brien, age 52, of Jonesboro for threats against an interracial couple and their children on April 11, 2023, near the couple’s home in Jonesboro. The Attorney General’s complaint seeks an order prohibiting O’Brien from having any contact with the man and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

According to the complaint, O’Brien is a neighbor of the victims, a Black man, his white wife, and their two young children. On April 11, 2023, the victims were walking their dogs with their children along a private road, which the owner had long given them permission to do. The victims were initially approached by O’Brien’s wife, who threatened that they could be shot for walking on private property. The victims informed the woman, as they had on previous occasions, that the owner of the private road had granted them explicit permission to walk along the road and that they were not trespassing.

When the victims exited the private roadway approximately 20 minutes later, they heard three gunshots. O’Brien, whose property abuts the private road, came out from behind his home and began yelling at the victims and their young children to “get out,” before pointing a handgun directly at them. O’Brien only lowered the handgun after one of the victims pulled out a cell phone to record the interaction. The victims and their family feared for their safety and reported O’Brien’s behavior to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident was not the first time O’Brien had threatened the victims. Approximately one month earlier, he entered a local hardware store and told the clerk who was working that he wanted to purchase a “No Trespassing” sign because he had “a [racial epithet] problem.” O’Brien further stated that he believed there was “a [racial epithet]” who could not read and that he was going to shoot the individual if the problem continued. O’Brien further bragged that he believed he would be able to shoot the “[racial epithet]” and get away with it, referencing an event in the news where someone shot another individual and was not punished. O’Brien added that he “should be able to get away with shooting one [racial epithet] as long as he didn’t have to bring him in to tag him,” and further boasted about the specific firearm he owned. This incident alarmed the hardware store clerk, who reported the interaction to an employee of the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.

Attorney General Frey commented, “There is absolutely no place in Maine for this type of behavior. A young couple walking with their children down a road they had an express right to be on should be free from the ignorant, dangerous behavior we allege the defendant subjected them to. No one should be targeted by threats of violence based on their race and my office will actively confront racist threats in our communities.”

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits the use of violence, the threat of violence or property damage against any person motivated by that person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Any violation of an injunctive order under the act is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case.

