Governor Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Hurricane Idalia's impact on South Carolina today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Hurricane Idalia and its impact on South Carolina

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: A live stream can be found here. SCETV will provide pool coverage

