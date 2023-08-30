Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Hurricane Idalia's impact on South Carolina today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Hurricane Idalia and its impact on South Carolina

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: A live stream can be found here. SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed through a mult box on site, the TVU grid (SCETV) or via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows: 

Window – 

8/30/2023    1330 ET

8/30/2023    1530 ET

Approx          00:15

SES 02       Ku Ses Americom, Inc.  

K10 Ch: A18

Uplink Frequency: 14191.00 H

Downlink Frequency: 11891.00 V

Bandwidth: 18.00

FEC: 3/4

Data Rate: 18.295

Symbol Rate: 13.235

Roll Of :

MPEG: MPEG-2

Modulation: DVB-S

Modulaton Std: QPSK

Pilot On: No

Chroma Format: 4:2:0

Video Format: 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type:

Encrypton Code:

For questions regarding the satellite coordinates contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.

