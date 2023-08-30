Governor Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Hurricane Idalia
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Hurricane Idalia's impact on South Carolina today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials
WHAT: Media briefing regarding Hurricane Idalia and its impact on South Carolina
WHEN: Today, Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 PM
WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Note: A live stream can be found here. SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed through a mult box on site, the TVU grid (SCETV) or via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:
For questions regarding the satellite coordinates contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.