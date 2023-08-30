Ways to Counteract COVID Spike Protein Discussed in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found in cells and tissues after COVID-19 respiratory illness and COVID-19 vaccination, which is thought to account for many of the complications, may be detoxified by naturally derived enzymes, write Anthony Kyriakopolous, M.D., Ph.D., and colleagues in the fall issue of the of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The spike protein incites inflammation and this can lead to an autoimmune effect that can adversely affect many tissues and organs.

Amino acid sequences coded for by the mRNA COVID vaccines have been found circulating in the blood 28 days after injection, and elevated levels of the full-length spike protein have been found circulating in patients with myocarditis. This suggests that removing the protein from the circulation might be beneficial.

Agents that can change the tertiary structure of the protein before it binds to cell receptors, or enzymes that degrade the protein, might be of therapeutic benefit.

One candidate agent is nattokinase, which is found in the vegetable cheese natto, a soybean food commonly eaten in Japan for centuries. However, its proteolytic activity is not specific to spike protein, but can degrade essential body proteins as well. Its anticoagulant properties may be of benefit but need to be monitored carefully, especially when other anticoagulant drugs are used.

Other possible candidates include alkaline serine protease, which, like nattokinase, crosses the blood-brain barrier and might thus reduce inflammation in the central nervous system and reduce neurodegeneration.

Serratiopeptidase may be useful as a mucolytic and anti-inflammatory agent.

The combined mechanisms of these proteolytic enzymes can potentially confer therapeutic benefits in treating long COVID and adverse reactions from mRNA injections. Human clinical trials are urgently needed.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

