Increasing practice of personal hygiene and the rising consumption of mineral water, there are increasing risks unfiltered water can pose to human health, the global bottled water packaging market is expected to witness heavy demand during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global bottled water packaging market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2029. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 20 billion is anticipated for the market in 2029. As of 2023, the market for bottled water packaging is expected to close at US$ 15.1 billion.



Increasing consumption of clean bottled water by households and rising demand for mineral water in the market, increasing awareness of clean water is expected to lead the bottled water packaging market and create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape

TMR analyzed that the global bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and completive, owing to various global and local players across the world. This competition among key players is carefully studied based on developments, strategies, and segmental revenues of companies. TMR includes outlines of key players for the bottled water packaging market study, which include

Amcor Plc

Berry Plastics Corporation

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company, L.P.

Apex Plastics Inc.

Greiner Packaging GmbH

CKS Packaging, Inc.

Peninsula Packaging, LLC

Alpha Group Packaging

Sidel, Inc.

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group plc

Grupo Vichy Catalan

Tingyi Holdings Corporation



Key Developments in the Bottled Water Packaging Market

In June 2023 – ProAmpac , a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the USDA BioPreferred ® certification of its new ProActive Compostable CPM-2000 product (CPM-2000).

a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the USDA BioPreferred certification of its new ProActive Compostable CPM-2000 product (CPM-2000). In April 2023-- Berry Global Group, Inc. a leader in the design, development, and production of innovative, sustainable stretch films begun expanding one of its leading stretch film manufacturing facilities in Lewisburg,

Increasing hygienic practices and consumer awareness regarding drinking plenty of hygienic water can benefit the body's organs and help flush out toxins from the body. Owing to the risk unfiltered water can pose to human health, the global bottled water packaging market is expected to witness heavy demand during the forecast period.

The increase in cases of water-borne diseases is forcing people to shift toward more hygienic and clean water which is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. some companies have been introducing premium or limited-edition bottled water packaging that features unique designs, graphics, or collaborations with artists or influencers.

The market players are investing in research and development to develop innovative packaging designs that are not only functional but also eco-friendly. This could include new bottle shapes, closures, and labels that minimize material usage and enhance recyclability.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the bottled water packaging market was valued at US$ 14.5 billion

Based on the material, the intravenous segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on product type, the still bottled water segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased acceptance of centrifugal chillers in various end-use industries.



Bottled Water Packaging: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increasing consumer awareness and health awareness, environmental concerns, and availability of a variety of packaging options, including PET bottles and eco-friendly alternatives, drives the market growth.

Rising disposable income, urbanization, a need for safe drinking water, and increased bottled water consumption, leading to higher demand for packaging solutions.

Significant growth in tourism and travel activities, such as airports, hotels, and tourist destinations, contribute to the bottled water packaging market.

Manufacturers in the bottled water packaging market have introduced a mix of traditional bottled water packaging and innovative packaging solutions to address local needs.

Bottled Water Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the bottled water packaging market owing to the increasing presence of health-conscious consumers, on-the-go lifestyles, and concerns about tap water quality. The United States and Canada are the prominent markets in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative opportunities for the bottled water packaging market during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, a need for safe drinking water, and a growing middle-class population contribute to higher market demand.

Bottled Water Packaging Market – Key Segments

Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Aluminum



Product Type

Still Bottle Water

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





