Updates to the Montgomery County Council’s On Demand Web Page Coming on Sept. 6, 2023

Updates will provide easy and efficient access to Council and committee agendas and staff reports and improved viewing of video content

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 30, 2023—The Montgomery County Council will launch an update to its website to provide easy and efficient access to viewing live and archived Council and committee meetings.

The changes will be visible to the public on Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. The changes will update several aspects of the Council’s On Demand web page, which provides residents with a single location to access agendas for Council and committee meetings and informational staff reports.

Access to both meeting live streams and archived videos of past Council and committee meetings will continue with a feature that allows viewers to jump to specific agenda items without having to view an entire meeting or search for an appropriate timestamp. Detail on changes to the On Demand page are below.

Updates to Live Streaming and Video Recordings

Previously, the Council relied on its YouTube channel and Facebook page to provide live streams and archived video of past meetings and linked these meetings back to the Council website. The On Demand web page change will provide improved viewing of live streams of Council and committee meetings and the ability to download archived video and audio of past Council meetings directly from the Council website. The public will also be able to access each individual agenda item topic within meeting video content and open the Council or committee agenda while viewing a live or pre-recorded video.

Council Meeting Agendas and Staff Reports

Residents will continue to be able to download agendas and Council staff reports through a link provided on the Council website. Additionally, residents will be able to quickly identify each agenda item with the appropriate staff report and timestamped video footage. In addition, a link to testimony for the upcoming Council session will be located in the At a Glance section of the updated website.

A sample screenshot of the new On Demand page is provided below. Visit the Council website after Sept. 6 to view the changes.

