Bespoke Treatment Partners with VA to Offer Innovative Mental Health Programs to Veterans and Their Families
We are profoundly honored and excited to partner with the Department of Defense to treat Veterans”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke Treatment, a forefront provider of holistic and integrative mental health services, is proud to announce its new contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This partnership will provide veterans and their families access to Bespoke Treatment’s groundbreaking integrative Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and interventional psychiatry programs.
Addressing Core Mental Health Issues
These tailored programs target core mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma, and PTSD. Participants will experience a mix of individual and group therapy sessions, medication management, psychoeducation, and wellness services, all aimed to improve mental health and overall well-being.
A Revolutionary Approach with Ketamine-Assisted Therapy (KAT)
Unique to Bespoke Treatment, the programs offer ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT), an innovative method involving the administration of low doses of ketamine under the guidance of a trained therapist. Research has demonstrated that ketamine can significantly alleviate symptoms of depression, suicidal thoughts, and chronic pain through neuroplasticity. Bespoke Treatment has the distinction of being the only psychedelic assisted therapy facility contracted with the Department of Defense.
Complete Virtual Accessibility
In addition to its innovative treatments, the programs are fully virtual and can be accessed from any location within California via a secure online platform. This makes it highly convenient, flexible, and private for veterans and their families.
Comprehensive Treatment Tracks
Patients can choose from three distinct IOP tracks—Virtual, Psychedelic Medicine, and Interventional. Each path is specifically tailored to meet the patient's unique needs and goals. Evidence-based treatments like EMDR, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, DBT, and Accelerated TMS (available at Bespoke’s physical locations) are utilized, along with a holistic focus that incorporates naturopathic medicine, nutrition, yoga, and occupational therapy.
A Message from the CEO
"We are profoundly honored and excited to partner with the Department of Defense to treat Veterans," said Ben Spielberg, founder and CEO of Bespoke Treatment. "Our holistic and integrative mental health programs, particularly the pioneering use of psychedelic-assisted therapy and advanced neuromodulation, aim to provide healing and hope for those who have courageously served our nation. They deserve nothing but the best care, and we are committed to delivering that."
How to Enroll
Veterans interested in Bespoke Treatment’s IOP or Accelerated TMS can reach out to their VA healthcare provider for a referral or visit Bespoke Treatment IOP for more information.
Ben Spielberg, CEO
Bespoke Treatment
+1 (833) 867-2329
info@bespoketreatment.com
